Doncaster teen stepping out to raise funds for cancer charity after sad passing of her granddad

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Aug 2025, 12:36 BST
A Doncaster teen is stepping out to raise funds for a cancer charity after the sad passing of her granddad.

Lilah May Cheshire, aged 18, of Lakeside, is planning to walk 30 miles in September, covering one mile every day.

She is carrying out the fundraiser in honour of her granddad Richard who passed away from stage 4 kidney cancer in 2013.

Lilah told the Free Press: “I am hoping to raise £150 by the end of September for cancer research.

Lilah May Cheshire who is hoping to raise money for cancer research charity.placeholder image
“I will be showing proof of my 30 miles in September by tracking it on my phone.

“I will be posting again nearer to the time as the cancer research team are sending out a T-shirt and a hat which I will be walking with. If you do donate now, or in September, thank you so much for the donation.”

Anyone wishing to help Lilah can do so by clicking here.

