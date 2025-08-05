Doncaster teen stepping out to raise funds for cancer charity after sad passing of her granddad

A Doncaster teen is stepping out to raise funds for a cancer charity after the sad passing of her granddad.

Lilah May Cheshire, aged 18, of Lakeside, is planning to walk 30 miles in September, covering one mile every day.

She is carrying out the fundraiser in honour of her granddad Richard who passed away from stage 4 kidney cancer in 2013.

Lilah told the Free Press: “I am hoping to raise £150 by the end of September for cancer research.

“I will be showing proof of my 30 miles in September by tracking it on my phone.

“I will be posting again nearer to the time as the cancer research team are sending out a T-shirt and a hat which I will be walking with. If you do donate now, or in September, thank you so much for the donation.”