Doncaster teen missing for second time in a week is found safe and well

A Doncaster teenager who went missing for the second time in a week has been found safe and well, police have said.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 15th November 2021, 6:33 am

The 16-year-old, named only by police as Sapphire, was last seen in the Askern area on Friday.

She also sparked a missing persons appeal last Friday, after going missing on Bonfire Night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Sapphire who was missing from Doncaster has been found safe and well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sapphire has been at the centre of two missing person appeals in a week.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

DoncasterAskernSouth Yorkshire Police