Doncaster teen missing for second time in a week is found safe and well
A Doncaster teenager who went missing for the second time in a week has been found safe and well, police have said.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 6:33 am
The 16-year-old, named only by police as Sapphire, was last seen in the Askern area on Friday.
She also sparked a missing persons appeal last Friday, after going missing on Bonfire Night.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Sapphire who was missing from Doncaster has been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”