A Doncaster youngster is collecting toys for the fourth year in a row for underprivileged children

Savannah, aged 12, who is a Junior Teen Miss Glamour Doncaster finalist, has spent the last four years collecting toys which she donat3s to children in her community and further afield.

Last years she helped 70 children to receive gifts for Christmas Day.

Mum Stacey said: “Savannah has already helped over 300 children receive gifts who otherwise wouldn't have had anything.

Doncaster Teen Miss Glamour finalist Savannah is collecting toys for underprivileged children for the fourth year in a row.

“This year we are hoping to help many more.

“The Woodlands community has been absolutely outstanding in their support of Savannah and with the cost of living crisis our help is needed more than ever.

“Christmas is Savannah’s favourite time of year because she gets to help other families out by giving them a magical Christmas and we hope with your help this year we can make it one to remember.”

