Doncaster teen launches £2,000 appeal for "once in a lifetime" Costa Rica trip

An enterprising Doncaster teenager is calling for help to fund a “once in a lifetime” trip to Costa Rica to help environmental and conservation projects.

14-year-old Gracie Derbyshire, a student at Edlington’s Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, aims to raise £2,000 for the trip next summer.

Dad Jay said: “Gracie has been given the fantastic opportunity to travel to Costa Rica next July with Camps International.

"While she is there, she will be living with locals, learning about sustainability and their ways of life and also learning to scuba dive during the four-week expedition which will also include community development work, environmental projects and wildlife conservation.

Gracie Derbyshire is fundraising for the trip to Costa Rica.

Added Gracie: “It will also include additional elements like meeting the local people and making new friends.”

Said Jay: “Gracie has done amazing so far with her fundraising, however we are currently trying to find sponsors that could help her reach her goal.

Added Gracie: “This expedition is extremely important to me because I feel that I will acquire and develop many important life skills such as finding sustainable and innovative ways to improve the environment and ways to help the local wildlife and the local people.

"I am excited to see how the local people live and see all the animals in rainforest and their natural habitats. I am a little nervous about scuba diving as it is something extremely new to me, but I am also super excited to see all the tropical fish and I am hoping to maybe see a couple of turtles too.

