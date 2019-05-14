Doncaster teen launches farm rescue centre

A Doncaster teenager dubbed ‘doctor doo a little’ by friends has launched her own animal rescue centre.

Ami Louise, aged 18, is now working hard to care for farm animals at her Tiny Tots Farm in Doncaster.

Tiny Tots Farm in Doncaster

Ami launched the venture in December of 2018 after noticing a gap in the market for abandoned and neglected farm animals.

She said: “I did my work experience at RSPCA and I saw there was a real gap in the market where farm animals are concerned. So me my step dad and my mum set up our own rescue centre for farm animals.

“I loved volunteering for the RSPCA. I learnt so much there. It’s so rewarding seeing an animal go from being scared or really thin to complete transforming to a confident, friendly little being.

“I have also being an animal lover all my life, animals are so loving. You are their whole world and I love that. They have so much love to give and I have so much to give back.

Tiny Tots Farm, Doncaster

“I wanted to share our story to inspire people and give people tips on how they can do more.”

Ami’s love of animals developed when she started caring for Wellington the Shetland pony when she was 11 years old.

She added: “I have a real passion for animals so when I found Wellington I just fell for him.

“His previous owner hit him in his eye and it got badly infected, he needed a long operation which took a turn for the worst. During the surgery Wellington started bleeding out, the vet tied a scarf around his neck which saved his life. Now eight years on Wellington is having the time on his life.

Sheep at Tiny Tots Farm

“When I got Wellington he was completely different, he was so scared and shy because he was in so much pain and he had to learn to trust again. Wellington is such a loving, cheeky chap and I loved being part of that transformation. This made me want to help more animals.”

Ami’s love of animals continued to grow after receiving a rather unusual 17th birthday present.

She added: “Just before my 17th birthday my granddad asked me what I wanted for my birthday. I had read about how these donkeys are abused and it really upset me. I turned to my granddad and asked for a donkey, I thought it was a long shot but to my surprise I got my Dez.

“I have now had Dez for two years! Dez is six years old and he is so shy this is definitely down to him being abused previously.

“I have also adopted three goats Poppy, Daffodil and Dandelion. I also wanted goats so when I saw advertised on preloved I had to have them!

“The farmer that had them was cutting down on the amount of animals he had so I had to get involved.

“I have only had the goats for a few weeks and they are still a little bit nervous but they are so loving! I love watching the goats play, we got the a picnic table and they love climbing on it.”

Ami has also re-homed four ex battery hens who have no feathers and are not laying eggs due to trauma.

She said: “We will get there though.

“We are also in the process of rescuing a sheep called Fudge who was going to slaughter. We are fundraising to get the money together to build a few stables and a barn.”

The farm is all self funded but the family is currently doing a raffle to help raise funds to build a stable for Fudge the sheep.

Ami’s stepdad Carl Lindley built the stables and did all the fencing and Ami’s mum helps out with food, hay and straw.

The community has embraced Tiny Tots Farm and is supporting Ami in her mission.

She added: “The people that live near the farm are so supportive. The animals have really helps bring the community together.

“There’s a group of people that bring the animals “a salad” after taking there children to school. Kids come to feed them and pet them through the fence.”

As well as support from the community Ami has received help from friends and family.

“My friends and family are all very supportive. They all call me doctor doo a little.

“My dream has always been to have my own rescue centre. I’d love to have all sort of animals. I’d love pigs and an alpaca eventually.”

Tiny Tots Farm is currently only taking farm animals.

Ami is juggling the demands of the rescue centre with her own pets.

She added: “I very much have my hands full. I myself have four boxer dogs Molly, Bonnie, Daisy and Harper, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier Texas Ranger and a Guinea pig Bramble as well as the farm.”

You can keep up with our farm on Instagram - Tiny Tots Farm or e-mail amilou.downs@yahoo.co.uk