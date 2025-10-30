Doncaster teen footballer in 90 minute wait for ambulance after breaking leg

A teenage footballer was left freezing on a Doncaster football pitch for nearly two hours waiting for an ambulance after breaking his leg in a match.

13-year-old Tom Edwards was playing for Askern Miners FC in an away fixture at Rossington when he suffered the catastrophic injury in a match earlier this month.

Dad Ben dialled 999 – but was forced to keep his shivering son warm for hours until an ambulance arrived following the match on October 19.

He has now launched a campaign calling on local football clubs to have shelters for injured players in a bid to prevent a repeat.

He has launched a funding page, which you can donate to HERE and wrote: “During the match, Tom fell to the ground in pain — he had broken his leg.

“Sadly, it took over three hours for an ambulance to arrive.

"During that time, my son was left lying on the cold ground with no privacy or shelter. We did everything we could to keep him warm, dry, and comfortable, but it was heartbreaking.

“You never think about these things until they happen to you.

“That’s why I’m determined to make sure no other child — or parent — has to go through what we did.

“We want to raise enough money to provide emergency first aid shelters for every junior football club in Doncaster and Selby.

“These shelters will give injured players privacy, warmth, and protection while waiting for medical help to arrive.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We received an emergency call at 10.24am on 19 October to report a teenage boy injured in a football match at New Rossington, Doncaster. At the time, we were experiencing significant demand and an ambulance reached the patient at 12.02pm.

"We are very sorry that we were unable to respond to the patient more quickly and hope that he is recovering well from his injury.

“Our Patient Relations Team would be happy to look into this further if the family would like them to."

The appeal has so far raised a total of £200 and you can donate HERE