Doncaster teen boxer completes gruelling half marathon to raise club funds
17-year-old Blake Venus took on the Morunner 2024 event in Sheffield’s Graves Park, completing the course in just over two hours.
Blake, a member of Panthers ABC Boxing Club in Armthorpe, raised more than £300 to purchase new training kits for the club by taking on the race.
A spokesperson for Panthers said: “His remarkable effort highlights the dedication of young people supporting vital community sports programmes that make a real difference to local youth.
“It is more than just a boxing gym. It's a community hub that collaborates closely with schools and parents to support young people. The gym’s mission is to make a positive impact on the lives of its boxers, promoting health, fitness, and self-discipline.”
“Panthers ABC can change lives, fostering both athletic prowess and personal development.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.