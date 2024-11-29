Doncaster teen boxer completes gruelling half marathon to raise club funds

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST

A Doncaster teenager boxer swapped the ring for running shoes to raise vital funds for a city boxing club by completing a gruelling half marathon.

17-year-old Blake Venus took on the Morunner 2024 event in Sheffield’s Graves Park, completing the course in just over two hours.

Blake, a member of Panthers ABC Boxing Club in Armthorpe, raised more than £300 to purchase new training kits for the club by taking on the race.

A spokesperson for Panthers said: “His remarkable effort highlights the dedication of young people supporting vital community sports programmes that make a real difference to local youth.

Blake Venus raised more than £300 for his boxing club by completing a half marathon.Blake Venus raised more than £300 for his boxing club by completing a half marathon.
“It is more than just a boxing gym. It's a community hub that collaborates closely with schools and parents to support young people. The gym’s mission is to make a positive impact on the lives of its boxers, promoting health, fitness, and self-discipline.”

“Panthers ABC can change lives, fostering both athletic prowess and personal development.”

