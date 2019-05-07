Doncaster teen becomes youngest Miss England contestant

A 15-year-old Doncaster girl has become the youngest contestant to ever make it through to the Miss England competition semi-finals.

Outwood Academy pupil Saffron Laszkowicz was stunned to make it to the semi-final stages for the North region after impressing with her striking looks and determination to raise money and awareness for a mental health charity.

Saffron Laszkowicz, aged 15, is through to the semi-finals of the Miss England Competition 2019

As part of the competition Saffron is raising money for PAPYRUS – the UK charity for the prevention of young suicide.

Saffron wants to raise awareness around mental health as part of the process after dealing first hand with bullying at school.

Saffron who is currently studying for her GCSEs added: “The reason I entered the Miss England competition was to build my confidence and self esteem.

“Aiming to become a member of cabin crew, I know confidence is key.

“Being bullied throughout my secondary school did affect my mental health and self belief, but now my aim is to become a confident young lady regardless of other peoples opinions.

“I chose to fund-raise for PAPYRUS as there is a huge stigma surrounding mental health and suicide in today's society, and vital awareness needs to be raised.

“I am overwhelmed to be through to the semi finals! I never expected anything to come of my initial application, and now I find myself competing in the semi finals as the youngest contestant ever.”

Saffron’s official sponsor throughout the campaign is Elements Medispa. The business has provided funds required to enable Saffron to partake in the Semi Finals.

Saffron added: “I would like to say a huge thank you to my sponsor, Elements Medispa, for enabling me to take my place in the semi finals."

Saffron will now head to the Miss England competition 2019 semi finals stage for the North region at the Mechanics Theatre, Burnley, on Sun June 16.

At the semi final stage Saffron will join the other contestants to take part in a catwalk style show with three rounds and live judging.

Dad Richard Laszkowicz said: “As parents we are enormously proud of her achievements so far. We didn't even know she had entered the contest, until she told us said had sent a picture in online and was chosen for the photo heat rounds.

“She found herself successful throughout her photo heats, and has gained herself a place in the semi finals.

”We feel the charity she is supporting, PAPYRUS, is really relevant due to the increasing pressures on our young society today. Her aim to is raise £1500 by mid June.”

Fundraising is an important part of the competition in the run up to the live shows.

Saffron has set up a 'Just Giving' page as part of her fundraising to raise cash for PAPYRUS.

Saffron said: “I I have chosen this charity as I would like to raise vital funds for them, as well as raise awareness of the issue of suicide in school children and young adults.

“Please give as much or as little as you can because every little makes a difference and every life matters.”

Suicide is the biggest killer of young people under 35 in the UK.

PAPYRUS is the national charity for the prevention of young suicide and believes that many young suicides are preventable.

They operate HOPELINEUK, a confidential call, text, and email helpline for young people with thoughts of suicide or those concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.

Every £5 raised can help pay for a potentially life-saving contact to HOPELINEUK from a young person wanting to stay safe from their thoughts of suicide.

As well as raising cash for the national charity Saffron is also doing her bit for Doncaster causes.

Saffron is collecting items and donating them to Doncaster animal shelter - Mayflower Animal Sanctuary. As part of this community work Saffron is appealing for towels, litter trays and cat litter, washing up liquid, washing powder (non bio), cat and dog toys, cat and dog treats and bin bags.

The winner of Miss England each year joins Miss Scotland, Miss Wales and Miss Northern Ireland and over 100 contestants from around the world to compete for the Miss World coveted crown with first prize of $100k. In 2019 Miss World will be held in Thailand .

A spokesman for Miss England said: “Miss England celebrates the achievements of women and we are looking for a positive role model to inspire others.”

To find out more about Saffron’s fundraising mission and the Miss England Competition 2019 visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/skl2019 or www.missengland.info