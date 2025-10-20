Doncaster teen beauty queen to light up Mansion House for health awareness

A teenage beauty queen from Doncaster is to light up the city’s historic Mansion House to raise awarness of a debilitating condition she suffers with.

The building in the High Street will glow purple along with a string of other landmarks across the country to highlight postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome – known as POTS.

The condition is when your heart rate increases very quickly after getting up from sitting or lying down, often making you feel dizzy or lightheaded.

There's currently no cure, but it can be managed with changes to your lifestyle, or sometimes treatment with medicines.

Grace Clarke is lighting the Mansion House purple for POTS UK.

Grace Clarke, who was crowned earlier this year as the UK’s National Teen, has set out to support POTS UK’s national campaign to raise awareness for the condition by lighting up landmarks purple on October 25.

She wrote to 45 landmarks across the UK and 20 have confirmed they will take part to light up purple.

She was diagnosed with this condition aged 12 but decided it wouldn’t define her and now uses her voice in pageantry to raise awareness of the signs, symptoms and fund raises for POTS UK.

She said: “Having POTS myself, I know how hard it can be to receive a diagnosis of this condition.

"After being ill with symptoms for a long time, my hospital couldn’t reach a diagnosis. I eventually had to seek a diagnosis privately from a consultant in London who specialised in POTS.

"It often takes a patient sven years to reach a diagnosis and during this time 50% of patients receive a mis diagnosis of conditions such as anxiety.”

POTS is a condition where the autonomic nervous system doesn't regulate blood flow properly.

This can lead to a variety of symptoms, including, dizziness or lightheadedness, rapid heartbeat (tachycardia), fainting (syncope), fatigue, headaches, brain fog, nausea, blurred vision.

These symptoms often get worse when standing up and may improve when lying down.

The exact cause of POTS isn't fully understood, but it's believed to involve problems with the autonomic nervous system, which controls things like heart rate, blood pressure, and digestion. It can sometimes be triggered by a viral illness, trauma, surgery.

POTS UK launched the light up purple campaign back in 2019 to shine a spotlight on the condition.

In August, Grace landed the the title of UK’s National Teen 2025-26 at a glittering awards ceremony where she competed against girls from all over the country.

Her journey into pageantry began just a year ago, when she entered her very first competition in hopes of building her confidence - something she had struggled with for a long time.

Fast forward to today, and Grace is thriving, having gained so much new confidence and so many new friends through pageants.

With her new title, Grace is determined to be a positive role model and show other young girls that they can step out of their comfort zones, grow in confidence and have fun along the way.

She said: “As your UK’s National Teen, I plan to inspire as many girls as possible to join pageantry and also be confident within themselves.”

Outside of pageantry, Grace works in biomedical science, a field she’s incredibly passionate about.

She’s excited to see where her career in science will take her, while also balancing her platform work and appearances as UK’s National Teen.

She also runs Grace’s Giveback, a personal campaign focused on charity and community support.

If you’re interested in following in Grace’s footsteps, you can contact [email protected] or call 01925 767884.