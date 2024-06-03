Doncaster teacher who forged signatures to get qualifcation given classroom ban

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster teacher who forged signatures to obtain a teaching qualification has been banned from the classroom after being found guilty at a misconduct hearing.

Richard Watson also plagiarised someone else’s documents and falsified his colleagues' comments to land a senior leadership position, the Teaching Regulation Authority heard.

He also provided a description of a project he claimed he had undertaken but had not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old was subsequently dismissed from his role at Branton St Wilfrid’s CofE Primary in Doncaster in July 2022.

Mr Watson was employed by the school in Branton.

The TRA found Mr Watson guilty of misconduct and he was banned from teaching indefinitely.

The panel was told Mr Watson's misconduct related to his submission to organisation Learners First for the National Professional Qualification for Senior Leadership (NPQSL).

During the hearing, which Mr Watson did not attend, it was accepted he had falsified signatures and comments on the form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One witness told the panel a project described in Mr Watson's submission was dotted with inaccuracies.

This included an incorrect statement from the school’s 2019 Ofsted report and numerous references to data which was not a true reflection of the school’s position or progress.

In a written statement to the TRA, Mr Watson stated that due to the impact that his personal life had had on him, he had made “an absolutely ill-fated decision".

He said he was "exceptionally regretful", adding: “I did plagiarise someone’s NPQSL document, including the sponsor statement, and signed the forms off.”