Doncaster teacher who forged signatures to get qualifcation given classroom ban
and live on Freeview channel 276
Richard Watson also plagiarised someone else’s documents and falsified his colleagues' comments to land a senior leadership position, the Teaching Regulation Authority heard.
He also provided a description of a project he claimed he had undertaken but had not.
The 37-year-old was subsequently dismissed from his role at Branton St Wilfrid’s CofE Primary in Doncaster in July 2022.
The TRA found Mr Watson guilty of misconduct and he was banned from teaching indefinitely.
The panel was told Mr Watson's misconduct related to his submission to organisation Learners First for the National Professional Qualification for Senior Leadership (NPQSL).
During the hearing, which Mr Watson did not attend, it was accepted he had falsified signatures and comments on the form.
One witness told the panel a project described in Mr Watson's submission was dotted with inaccuracies.
This included an incorrect statement from the school’s 2019 Ofsted report and numerous references to data which was not a true reflection of the school’s position or progress.
In a written statement to the TRA, Mr Watson stated that due to the impact that his personal life had had on him, he had made “an absolutely ill-fated decision".
He said he was "exceptionally regretful", adding: “I did plagiarise someone’s NPQSL document, including the sponsor statement, and signed the forms off.”
The panel found all allegations against Mr Watson proven and said his actions had been dishonest and lacked integrity.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.