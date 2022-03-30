Doncaster teacher pens series of children's books to help with mental health

Jonny Nicholls, who works across a number of Doncaster schools teaching PE, has created the Peter Positive series to help children cope with a range of issues.

He said: “I wanted to show the children I teach that their emotional health is just as important as their physical health.

"I feel, especially now, it's even more important that children start to make themselves a priority.

Jonny Nicolls has penned the Peter Positive books to help children with mental health.

"I felt the most impactful way I could do this is through some children's books - so I did!”

He decided to write the books in the light of the coronavirus lockdowns, with many children misisng months of school.

He added: “I tried a few different approaches with no luck - there is still quite a bit of stigma around the topic unfortunately, however we are now moving in the right direction.

“So eventually I came up with the concept of teaching the children through a character, and that's where the Peter Positive series was born.

“This has been done with the best intentions, I hope that my books will encourage children to shift more of a focus on their emotional well-being and be better off in the future for it.”

He is now trying to spread the word across Doncaster and get the books into as many schools as possible.

He said: “I want to really bang the drum now and try and reach as many as possible andspread that positive message around Doncaster and beyond to get children at least thinking about their emotional health.”