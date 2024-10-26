Doncaster support worker recognised for “Outstanding Contribution” to social care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A support worker from Cantley has been shortlisted for a major award.

Rosemary Stephen, who works for Doncaster Carers Wellbeing Service as a carer support worker. is in the running for a Great British Care Award.

Rosemary is employed by national health and social care charity Making Space, where her manager has described her as “the cornerstone” of the service. She hopes to take home the Outstanding Contribution to Social Care award at a celebratory gala dinner at The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds on Friday 8 November 2024.

As a carer support worker for Doncaster Carers Wellbeing Service, Rosemary has pioneered many initiatives to help carers, including literacy and language support, drug and alcohol awareness, health and wellbeing programmes, food and hygiene courses, stress and anxiety awareness, creative arts and performing.

Thanks to Rosemary, hundreds of carers have gained qualifications, built confidence and become part of a thriving community.

Since Rosemary arrived in Doncaster from Pakistan 30 years ago, she’s been a passionate advocate for underrepresented and minority communities. She combines her vast knowledge of local services, communities and customs with her extensive network of contacts and language abilities to forge links between people who often face barriers to accessing support.

Victoria Lawton-Bates manages Making Space services in Doncaster. She said: “Rosemary has a unique blend of compassion, cultural understanding and dedication that empowers a diverse community of carers to access practical and emotional support in their caring roles.

“For 30 years, Rosemary has been transforming lives in Doncaster. The friendships and networks that have developed thanks to her efforts have vastly increased the number of people who are supported in communities where language barriers and other social aspects are major causes of isolation. She ensures that those who often go unheard have a voice.”

Rosemary said: “I’m very honoured and excited to be shortlisted for this award. However, I have to say that without the carers I work with and the community around me I would not have spent the last 30 years being so happy with my life.

“To know that the people I support, and who give me so much love and affection, have seen something in me and nominated me for this award is wonderful. For everything I give, I get back so much more. I’ll be 65 next year but I have no plans to give up, as long as I have skills that provide a benefit to people, I will continue to use them as best I can.

“Even after 30 years and all the relationships I cherish, there are always more connections to be made. I don’t believe in segregation, I believe in one community, and I will always use my languages and knowledge and friendships to help to achieve that.”

The Great British Care Awards are held annually to pay tribute to outstanding individuals and teams in the care sector.

Doncaster Carers' Wellbeing Service supports carers, helps them to stay connected in their communities, runs social groups and can provide guidance and advice. You can contact them on T: 01302 986 900 or [email protected]