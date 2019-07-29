Doncaster supermarket staff get a lesson in sign language
A group of colleagues from Asda at Lakeside in Doncaster have taken part in a special sign language lesson delivered by Deaf children.
The children, from Doncaster School for the Deaf, visited the supermarket to share their skills with the team who work on checkout, deliveries and customer services, to help them learn British Sign Language (BSL) signs that are related to shopping.
Jane Goodman, deputy head teacher at Doncaster School for the Deaf said: “Our pupils had a fantastic trip to Asda. They were thrilled that the staff had given up their time to learn a number of shopping related signs and they are hoping to visit the
store again and see people using the new skills they have learned.
“Our pupils love to see people signing when they are out and about in the local community and it is great to see organisations putting their time into learning these skills.”
The children and their teachers taught the team signs that they felt would help them to communicate with Deaf customers who visit the store,
Pupils from Doncaster School for the Deaf are keen to work with people in the town to share their skills and this year have worked with teams from Doncaster Dome, Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Lakeside Village and Costa Coffee.
If your organisation would like to work with the pupils and learn relevant signs please get it touch via press@ddt-deaf.org.uk