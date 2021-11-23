Doncaster students take on staff for Children in Need and raise over £300

Outwood Academy Danum students held numerous events for Children In Need fundraising

Outwood Academy Danum, based on Armthorpe Road, held numerous events across the school to raise money for the BBC’s charity, which seeks to help ensure every child in the UK is safe, happy, and secure.

As part of the fundraising efforts, they held a penalty shoot-out that pitted the staff against students with the students coming out on top.

Will Bates, Student Parliament Prime Minister at the school who helped organise the fundraising, said: “Thank you to all of the staff and members of Outwood Academy Danum's Student Parliament for giving up their time to make this year's Children in Need event one to remember. We had a brilliant time raising a grand total of £307.62 for a wonderful charity that will greatly benefit the lives of many young people throughout the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thank you to all those who donated money and participated in activities the school day. I hope that people realise the true impact and importance of their donation and how it helps children who may be less fortunate than the donator.”

The school also held a bake sale, where staff and students were invited to bring baked goods in to sell along with a chocolate tombola.