Doncaster students take on staff for Children in Need and raise over £300
A secondary school in Doncaster has been fundraising for Children In Need, raising over £300 for the charity.
Outwood Academy Danum, based on Armthorpe Road, held numerous events across the school to raise money for the BBC’s charity, which seeks to help ensure every child in the UK is safe, happy, and secure.
As part of the fundraising efforts, they held a penalty shoot-out that pitted the staff against students with the students coming out on top.
Will Bates, Student Parliament Prime Minister at the school who helped organise the fundraising, said: “Thank you to all of the staff and members of Outwood Academy Danum's Student Parliament for giving up their time to make this year's Children in Need event one to remember. We had a brilliant time raising a grand total of £307.62 for a wonderful charity that will greatly benefit the lives of many young people throughout the UK.
“Thank you to all those who donated money and participated in activities the school day. I hope that people realise the true impact and importance of their donation and how it helps children who may be less fortunate than the donator.”
The school also held a bake sale, where staff and students were invited to bring baked goods in to sell along with a chocolate tombola.
Jayne Gaunt, the school’s Principal, said: “I am so proud of the students for their brilliant fundraising efforts. At Outwood we believe in ensuring our students leave us as well-rounded citizens who can play significant roles in their local communities and being involved in charity events like this can only help us achieve that aim.”