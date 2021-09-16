Doncaster students and apprentices start work with St Leger Homes

The apprentices and student placements, alongside Catherine Sullivan, St Leger Homes' Career Start Co-ordinator (far left).

12 apprentices will receive training up to NVQ Level 6 in a number of different trades within the organisation’s Repairs and Maintenance teams and in a variety of business support roles across the organisation.

There are three Apprentice Plasterers; two Apprentice Plumbers; two Apprentice Gas Fitters, one Electrical Apprentice and an Apprentice Bricklayer.

As well as the trades based apprenticeships are two office based apprentices – one working in the Access To Homes Team and one in the Human Resources and Organisation Development Team. There will also be a St Leger Homes Chartered Surveyor degree apprentice starting, who will study at Sheffield Hallam University.

In addition to this two university students will also join St Leger Homes on one-year student work placements – one in the Human Resources and Organisational Development Team and another in the Access to Homes Team.

Dave Richmond, Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, said:

“As a Doncaster employer and part of the Doncaster Council family of companies, we are delighted to be playing our part in helping people develop the skills they need to launch a great career and making a positive difference for local residents, local communities and the local economy.

“Having spoken to the people undertaking apprenticeships and student placements this week, I have already been impressed by their attitude and energy. St Leger Homes has always been a good environment for people to learn, work and grow – and we are delighted to have recruited such a brilliant group of enthusiastic and able people.

“Our apprentice and student opportunities are running alongside some of the work we have been doing with local unemployed people, helping them back into work through the Government’s Kickstart initiative. Through that scheme we already have two young people working in the business, with two more to start in the next few weeks, and a further two later in the year.

“As a public sector organisation providing frontline services to local communities we care about our employees and their personal development, but also the positive social impact we can play locally. We hope that many of these apprentices and students starting this week stay with St Leger Homes at the end of their placements and build a career with us.”

Matthew Larter, Apprentice Plumber, said:

“I am looking forward to my apprenticeship as a plumber and to see where it gets me in the future.”

Lucy Roberts, Customer Service Apprentice, said:

“I never thought I was eligible for an apprenticeship in my forties so it was a great surprise to find out I was and a brilliant opportunity to learn new skills and retrain in something different."

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.