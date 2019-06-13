Doncaster student lands dream job as a chef cooking for the royal family at Buckingham Palace

A Doncaster student has landed a top position working for royalty.

19-year-old student Ellie Cadman has been offered her first chef job in the industry cooking for the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace.

Ellie Cadman

Ellie, who is coming to the end of her Level 3 Professional Cookery course at Doncaster College, will make the big move to London at the end of June to start her position as a Demi Chef de Partie at the famous landmark. As part of her role, she will prepare meals for the Royals on a daily basis at their numerous residences, including Windsor Castle.

Splitting her time between waitressing and studying, Ellie decided it was time to apply for a full-time position to achieve her dream of becoming a chef.

READ MORE: One in nine children are turning up to school without eating making a huge impact on learning

After applying for the role with the Royal Household, she was invited to an interview with the Head Chef who then invited her for an 8-hour trial shift at Buckingham Palace, which successfully landed her the dream job.

She said: “Since learning about cooking in secondary school, I’ve always wanted to become a chef. I went to open events, searched online and finally settled on the Hospitality and Catering Course Level 1 at Doncaster College.”

Ellie joined the college in September 2016 and has since studied Level 1, 2 and 3 with our Catering department. In that time, she has taken part in work experience with Mercure Doncaster Centre Danum Hotel and a 2-week work-placement in Perpignan, France with our international team.

“Throughout the courses, it’s highlighted clearly what it’s like to work in the catering industry. I know for a fact I wouldn’t be doing what I’ve just achieved in getting this once in a lift time job, if it weren’t for the catering department at Doncaster College and the tutors I’ve had over the years,” Ellie added.