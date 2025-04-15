Doncaster student eyes victory after making it past halfway on TV's 99 To Beat
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
William Thompson, from the Isle of Axholme, is starring in new ITV Saturday night game show 99 To Beat, which sees competitors take on a series of weird and wonderful challenges, with contestants being eliminated along the way until just one remains.
William, 23, from Crowle, has made it past the half way stage of the show, with now less than 40 people remaining.
The student, who is studying musical theatre at the famed Italia Conti drama school filmed the show last year – and already knows his final placing – but is remanining tight-lipped so as not to spoil any surprises for viewers.
He said: “My experience on the show was amazing – it was a once in a lifetime opportunity, and although the games may seem easy, when you’re there under the pressure of the lights and cameras, everything becomes so difficult.
"It was filmed last summer and it was some of the most stressful, anxiety inducing few weeks of my life!
"It was amazing to meet the hosts, Adam and Ryan Thomas, who are just as funny and bubbly in person as they appear on TV.
"It’s an amazing feeling knowing I’m in the contestants left - hopefully I can go all the way.”
Challenges have involved flipping pancakes and peeling potaoes and added William: “I’d love the support of Doncaster to cheer me on in these final few weeks.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.