Doncaster student eyes £25,000 prize after reaching final of TV's 99 To Beat

A Doncaster student is in line for a £25,000 prize after making it to the final of ITV game show 99 To Beat.

William Thompson, from the Isle of Axholme, is starring in the new ITV Saturday night game show which sees competitors take on a series of weird and wonderful challenges, with contestants being eliminated along the way until just one remains.

On Saturday night, viewers saw William make it into the last eight of the show – after successfully taking on a number of challenges – which included slicing onion rings, and playing a curling style game using Henry vacuum cleaners.

He also successfully overcame a race in sleeping bags, a gobstopper challenge and packing a pop up tent inside a bag.

William is bidding for the £25,000 prize up for grabs in 99 To Beat.

There are only eight people left in the show, with the final due to air on ITV this Saturday.

William, 23, a student from Crowle, who is studying musical theatre at the famed Italia Conti drama school filmed the show last year – and already knows his final placing – but is remanining tight-lipped so as not to spoil any surprises for viewers.

He said: “My experience on the show was amazing – it was a once in a lifetime opportunity, and although the games may seem easy, when you’re there under the pressure of the lights and cameras, everything becomes so difficult.

"It was filmed last summer and it was some of the most stressful, anxiety inducing few weeks of my life!

"It was amazing to meet the hosts, Adam and Ryan Thomas, who are just as funny and bubbly in person as they appear on TV.

"It’s an amazing feeling knowing I’m in the contestants left - hopefully I can go all the way.”

Other challenges have involved flipping pancakes and peeling potaoes and added William: “I’d love the support of Doncaster to cheer me on in these final few weeks.”

The show, which originated in Belgium is based on successful Korean Netflix drama Squid Game, which saw a number of unknowing competitors take on a series of deadly games in the hope of winning a huge cash prize.