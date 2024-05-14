Doncaster student, 15, launches £40,000 funding drive for Peru charity expedition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dedicated and determined Doncaster student who wants to help people on the other side of the world has launched a huge fundraising drive for a once in a lifetime expedition.

15-year-old Sophia Harrison is hoping to jet out to Peru next year for a trip which will see her building infrastructure for locals, refurbishing schools and looking after sick animals.

But she needs to raise a whopping £40,000 to help fund the cost of the four week Camps International trip – and is calling on big-hearted Doncaster locals to help her reach her goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ridgewood School pupil Sophia, who lives in Cusworth, said: “Each of the projects I will do is designed to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals, working towards tackling global challenges on a local scale.

Sophia Harrison is aiming to raise £40,000 for a charity expedition to Peru.

"The company understand that many issues in sustainable development are interconnected, and therefore take a holistic approach to developing the projects, tackling the most critical humanitarian, wildlife and environmental issues throughout the countries they work in.

"Not only this, but I feel that the trip will be a great opportunity for my personal development.

"Along with making a difference, I will be interacting with different people giving me a broader perspective on life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if that wasn’t enough each trip has an adventure element.

She added: “For my trip, it will be a seven day hike up to the iconic Machu Picchu.

"This is something which may be a once in a lifetime opportunity as in a few years, they are talking of closing it off to the public.”

The £40,000 cost covers all transport, including flights, accomadation, food, support and materials for Sophia’s projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Initially, I've set a £2,000 target which I hope to fundraise for my sponsored charity walk doing the Yorkshire Three Peaks challange on September 7.

"However I hope to raise the full amount if possible. This will be the first time I've done such a big walk and although excited, I'm quite nervous about the physical demands of this challange and the perseverance I will need to keep going while on it.

“Even in the local community, I am eager to try and find ways to help others:

"I am part of a local dance school called Jackie Everton’s Dance and Stage school and have been dancing there since I was three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel that they have been a major factor in building my want to help others as I know what it feels like to be part of a community which cares about each other and so I want to share that joy as well.

"In school, I am in the student council, and have helped make changes to the school which have helped to voice the opinons of my peers so they can see the changes they want to happen.

“Outside of this, I am an avid baker – and I've been told my lemon meringue pies are to die for, although my brownies still need a bit of practice!

"And I am an enthusiastic runner so I am planning to do more events through the year, such as bake sales and sponsored runs, to fundraise money and would love for people to follow my journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would love local companies to sponsor my journey - if they make a donation, I will print their logo off and iron it onto the Camps International t-shirt which I have been given and will be wearing in Peru.

"Then, I will take photos in it whilst on my expedition, which they will be able to post on their social media and use to promote their company and the good causes it supports.