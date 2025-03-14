Doncaster 'stranger danger' warning after reports of attempts to lure children into cars
Schools and parents have both issued alerts following a number of recent incidents.
One message, sent out to parents from Doncaster school bosses said: “We have been made aware of two local incidents within the last week, where students have been approached on their way to or from school by adults asking them to get into their cars.
"These incidents have been reported to the police with descriptions of the cars and adults provided.
"This has affected both primary and secondary students in Doncaster.
"We wanted you to be aware so that you can speak to your children.
"We will also talk to the children in school, at an age appropriate level, about staying safe when walking to and from school.”
In one of the incidents, a parent posted details online and wrote: “Our daughter was approached between lessons at McAuley High School lower by a lady in a black Audi stating her child went to the school but she couldn't find upper school.
"She was roughly mid to late 30s early 40's, blonde hair tied back, had an accent my daughter couldn't identify.
“The lady pulled the car up next to our daughter, opened the door and asked for directions to upper school, asking my daughter and her friend to get in the car so they could direct her.
“They did not get the registration plate but has been reported to the school and the police.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.