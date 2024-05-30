Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Discover the power of pictures throughout June with the National Literacy Trust inDoncaster, as the Doncaster Storytelling Festival returns for its fourth year.

Featuring fun and interactive events for both schools and local communities, the festival aims to help families across Doncaster discover the joy of stories.

Phil Sheppard, Manager for the National Literacy Trust in Doncaster, said, “Year on year, we’ve seen the impact of the Storytelling Festival on schools and families in Doncaster.

“They’ve told us how much they enjoy the in-person and virtual events, reading the free books together, and how the advice and support we share with parents helps them to bring storytelling to life at home.

Doncaster Storytelling Festival returns for 2024.

“Thanks to our sponsors, local partners, and the incredible amount of support from our network of volunteer Literacy Champions, we’re able to bring the Doncaster Storytelling Festival back for 2024, to continue providing children and families with fun and exciting ways to access a diverse range of books and discover a love of storytelling in a way that suits them.”

The festival’s flagship schools event will this year be held at The Dome, and will feature poets, illustrators, and talks from some of those shortlisted for the first-ever Doncaster Illustrator and Author Prize (DIPDAP). The 1,400 Doncaster schoolchildren in attendance will

also be the first to find out who has the honour of being its first winner.

Six lucky schools in Doncaster will also receive a visit from the National Literacy Trust in Bradford’s Storytelling Bus, a huge yellow American school bus which has been reimagined as a travelling library and event space.

Research from the National Literacy Trust’s Annual Literacy Survey shows that 1 in 12 children aged 8-18 in Yorkshire and the Humber do not have a book of their own at home.

However, for those aged 5-8, the picture is much worse, with over 1 in 5 children in the region saying they don’t own a book at home.

As part of this year’s festival, the National Literacy Trust in Doncaster will be hosting a free community event for families with children aged 0-4, on Saturday 29 June, at Sandall Beat Woods from 10am-2pm. There will be fairytale storytelling sessions featuring books such as Hansel and Gretel, The Elves and the Shoemaker, and Cinderella, plus fun activities to help support babies and toddlers develop their speech and language skills, as well as arts and craft stalls, with every family receiving free books to take home.

The full schedule of events is available to view on the National Literacy Trust in Doncaster’s website, and activities and resources for families to take part in at home will be shared on their Facebook page throughout June.

The Doncaster Storytelling Festival is once again generously sponsored by Unite the Union, as well as first-time sponsors, One Call Insurance.