Doncaster store starts selling Christmas and Halloween products amid heatwave

A stunned shopper spotted the seasonal products on sale at The Range in York Road earlier this week – with festive products including ‘make your own snow globes’ and Christmas decorations on sale – despite December 25 being more than 130 days away.
Other items include a paint your own Santa and paint your own angel kits as well as a range of gifts to tie into 2003 Christmas comedy film Elf, starring Will Ferrell.
And other shelves were awash with Halloween goodies, including witch, monster and skeleton costumes as well as pumpkin related items – all in time for Halloween, which is not until October 31.
Most Popular
-
1
GP surgeries to merge and two new practices planned in Doncaster costing more than £9 million
-
2
Former Doncaster mayor Martin Winter in court after 'dangerously out of control' dog attacks man
-
3
Video: Watch freak moment 10m high whirlwind whips through Doncaster village
-
4
Woman's terror as man jumps into car at Doncaster petrol station in attempted hijacking
-
5
Dramatic photos show huge tyre inferno near Doncaster as crews battle blaze for sixth day
It comes as Doncaster is in the middle of its latest heatwave, with the area on amber alert until Sunday, with temperatures expected to rise to as high as 35c.
Shopper Julie Joanne Murray said: “I couldn’t believe it that they have Christmas and Halloween decorations already.”
In recent years, stores have begun stocking seasonal merchandise earlier and earlier, with complaints of Valentine’s Day gifts for February going on sale in December ahead of Christmas as well as Easter eggs also being sold in January as soon as the New Year period is over.
The phenomenon has even been given a name – Christmas creep – signifying retailers putting seasonal products on sale ahead of the tradtional festive shopping period.