Doncaster store starts selling Christmas and Halloween products amid heatwave

A stunned shopper spotted the seasonal products on sale at The Range in York Road earlier this week – with festive products including ‘make your own snow globes’ and Christmas decorations on sale – despite December 25 being more than 130 days away.

Other items include a paint your own Santa and paint your own angel kits as well as a range of gifts to tie into 2003 Christmas comedy film Elf, starring Will Ferrell.

And other shelves were awash with Halloween goodies, including witch, monster and skeleton costumes as well as pumpkin related items – all in time for Halloween, which is not until October 31.

The Range has already started stocking Christmas and Halloween products.

It comes as Doncaster is in the middle of its latest heatwave, with the area on amber alert until Sunday, with temperatures expected to rise to as high as 35c.

Shopper Julie Joanne Murray said: “I couldn’t believe it that they have Christmas and Halloween decorations already.”

In recent years, stores have begun stocking seasonal merchandise earlier and earlier, with complaints of Valentine’s Day gifts for February going on sale in December ahead of Christmas as well as Easter eggs also being sold in January as soon as the New Year period is over.