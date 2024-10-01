Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA) superstore in Doncaster has taken the title of Yorkshire winner in The UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Awards as part of The Charity Retail Association’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

The Charity Retail Association is the primary membership association for charity shops in the UK. Their vision is a successful, sustainable, trusted and valued charity retail sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS) operates the national Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA), across England, Scotland and Wales, as well as the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store was one of 6,500 that were nominated across the UK and claimed the winning spot in a public vote involving almost 13,000 people.

Doncaster store crowned favourite charity store in Yorkshire.

Hannah Coventry, Head of Retail said: “We are delighted to be recognised by our loyal supporters for this prestigious award and would like to thank everyone who voted for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so fortunate that the Doncaster store has been so well supported over the last five years with donations, volunteers and many customers travelling from afar to visit. The stores’ success wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing team of staff & volunteers and especially our incredible customers,” she added.

“Please visit our flagship charity Doncaster superstore to find out why they won the title of Yorkshire winner in The UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Awards,” said Hannah.

Robin Osterley, Chief Executive of the Charity Retail Association, said: “Huge congratulations to The Air Ambulance Service. This award is a testament to the dedication of the shop’s staff and volunteers, and highlights what this wonderful store means to the local community. We have been overwhelmed by the public’s response to our search for the UK’s Favourite Charity Shop, which celebrates the contribution the sector makes to communities and good causes across the UK.”

For more details, visit the website: https://www.charityretail.org.uk/the-uks-favourite-charity-shop-award/

For more information on the charity, please visit the website: www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.