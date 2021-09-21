Doncaster star of The Apprentice announces permanent closure of one of her shops

Frances Bishop has closed one of her Pud children's clothing stores.

Frances Bishop, who set up the Pud babywear chain several years ago, has announced the shutdown of her Mansfield branch later this week.

She already has stores in Doncaster and Newark.

Breaking the news on Facebook, she wrote: “It is with a heavy heart we have decided to close Mansfield Pud for good.

“Unfortunately after the pandemic the footfall and town has not recovered as quick as we would have liked it to, and therefore we are closing the location.

“We will be running a one day only closing down sale on Thursday 23 September from 9.30am to 5pm

“Everything will be half price and reduced to clear out the store.”

The shop will close down almost three years to the day after opening.