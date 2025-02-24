Doncaster star Chrissie Wunna to lead new romantic comedy feature film.

Actress and reality TV star Chrissie Wunna is to star in her first romantic comedy feature film, where she will play both lead roles as twins.

The Yorkshire born starlet, who is currently making waves both here and in the US, is one of the faces of our era whether it be on our TV screens, a new Netflix drama, a reality show, a global feature film, as a presenter of her own docuseries, a six figure business woman, a national treasure or one of the sexiest women that you find while scrolling on your insta, she does it all.

Chrissie Wunna is here to stay and she is making sure you know it.

The ‘Getting Filthy Rich’ star has rattled up a fortune for a girl who started out in Doncaster with just a dream.

Chrissie said: ‘I’m really excited to finally be able to lead a film where I celebrate love. I’m naturally a love bunny even through the toughest times. I feel really lucky.

So Chrissie who is quickly rising to stardom as one of the most powerful and influential women in her field of 2025, now has three feature films, four TV shows, two of them being her own, two businesses and as a solo mum all under her belt for this year.

“I knew I would have a big 2025. But I didn’t realise that it would be this great so far.

"Everyone thought I was doing nothing last year except posting reels on insta lol..when really I was secretly working my frilly socks off, behind the scenes without anyone ever knowing.

"That’s one of the best things about being Yorkshire, we just get on it with it without moaning but know how to celebrate our wins.”

To keep up to date with Chrissie and her latest work visit Instagram.com/Chrissiewunna