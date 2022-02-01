Doncaster stabbings: Killed Ryan Theobald was carer for disabled mum, says football coach
One of the two men stabbed to death in Doncaster town centre was a devoted carer for his disabled mother, his former football coach has said.
Ryan Theobald, 20, was killed alongside friend Janis Kozlovskis, 17, when trouble flared in Silver Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Bessacarr FC chairman Wayne Morgan, who has organised a charity football match in memory of keen footballer Ryan this weekend, told ITV Calendar that his death would leave ‘a massive hole’ for the family.
Mr Morgan, who said Ryan grew up playing for Besscarr and later became an Academy player for Doncaster Rovers, said: "I spoke to his mum yesterday.
"He was his mum's carer. It's going to be a massive hole to fill in their household."
Mr Morgan added: "He never missed a training session and was always around the club if you needed him."
Bessacarr FC will hold a fundraiser on Sunday saying all money raised would go to Ryan's family.
Posting on Facebook, the club said: "A sad time not just for our football club but for a family that are devastated.
"Ryan Theobald, one of our former players, tragically lost his life. Now we aren’t stupid and know that we can’t do anything for the lad but we do have a mother and two sisters that need our help.
"As such next weekend at Cantley Park will be all about the family. All funds raised throughout the weekend will be sent directly to Ryan's mother, with us finishing the weekend with a game of footy."