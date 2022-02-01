Doncaster stabbings: Killed Ryan Theobald was carer for disabled mum, says football coach

Ryan Theobald, 20, was killed alongside friend Janis Kozlovskis, 17, when trouble flared in Silver Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Bessacarr FC chairman Wayne Morgan, who has organised a charity football match in memory of keen footballer Ryan this weekend, told ITV Calendar that his death would leave ‘a massive hole’ for the family.

Mr Morgan, who said Ryan grew up playing for Besscarr and later became an Academy player for Doncaster Rovers, said: "I spoke to his mum yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Theobald was stabbed to death in Doncaster.

"He was his mum's carer. It's going to be a massive hole to fill in their household."

Mr Morgan added: "He never missed a training session and was always around the club if you needed him."

Bessacarr FC will hold a fundraiser on Sunday saying all money raised would go to Ryan's family.

Posting on Facebook, the club said: "A sad time not just for our football club but for a family that are devastated.

"Ryan Theobald, one of our former players, tragically lost his life. Now we aren’t stupid and know that we can’t do anything for the lad but we do have a mother and two sisters that need our help.