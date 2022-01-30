Doncaster stabbings: Hundreds expected at balloon release for killed pair

Friends and family of Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis will gather in Elmfield Park next weekend to release balloons in memory of the pair who died after they were stabbed in a knife spree in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Organiser Alisha Samba said: “Let’s all get together to celebrate the life of two young lads who were taken far to soon.

"Everyone is welcome to come and give them the best send off we can.”

Tributes are to be paid to Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis

The release will take place in the park from 3pm on February 5.

Meanwhile, money is continuing to pour in for funeral funds set up in the wake of the tragedy.