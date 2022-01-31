Doncaster stabbings: Fresh call to bring Knife Angel statue to town after Ryan and Janis deaths
There have been fresh calls to bring a dramatic sculpture made out of knives used in stabbings and murders to come to Doncaster after the deaths of Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis.
The towering Knife Angel was made by the British Ironwork Centre and has touring the country in recent years to highlight the issue of knife crime.
Campaigners are putting pressure on Doncaster Council to bring the sculpture to town after Ryan, 20 and Janis, 17, died after suffering fatal stab wounds in an incident in the town centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A third, an 18-year-old boy, was also taken to hospital after suffering stab wounds.
And the calls to bring the Knife Angel to Doncaster come after a series of violent stabbings and machete attacks and the murder of teenager Joe Sarpong in Doncaster town centre last November.
One campaigner said: “After the shocking events in Doncaster this weekend we should get the council to apply to host the Knife Angel.
“I raised the issue with one of our ward councillors at the beginning of November and I have gone back again today.
"People say it is amazing and presses home the message against knife crime.”
It has appeared in Liverpool, Hull, Coventry and Birmingham,
The British Ironwork Centre says cities which host the statue have to run educational programmes and workshops to “highlight the national blight of violence and aggression within the UK whilst simultaneously educating school children and youth about the negative effects knife crime has on families, victims, communities and perpetrators”.
