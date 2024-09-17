Doncaster St Leger businessman seeks musically inspired names for horses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A millionaire businessman who has run horses at Doncaster’s St Leger festival is seeking help from members of the public – to come up with musically inspired names for his new animals.

Phil Cunningham, who owns horses named Wonderwall after the Oasis song, Sex On Fire after the Kings of Leon smash as well as many more, is seeking suggestions for other horses – as well as encouraging people to back charity.

The 54-year-old has enjoyed considerable success on the racetrack, both at home, and abroad, since bursting on to the scene with Cockney Rebel, who landed the English and Irish 2000 Guineas double in 2007.

The Essex-based businessman’s latest horse is Righthere Rightnow, named after Fatboy Slim’s iconic dance anthem, which ran during the St Leger meeting.

A businessman is seeking new musically inspired names for his horses.

Phil is keen to hear any name suggestions for his other unraced horses — please get in touch on his Instagram @pcunningham266.

Here are some of his current horses for inspiration.

Two-year-olds Groovy Train (The Farm) Teardrops (Womack & Womack) Rapper’s Delight (The Sugarhill Gang) Maneater (Nelly Furtado) Madan (Martin Solveig)

Yearlings Start Me Up (The Rolling Stones) Born Slippy (Underworld) Poison Arrow (ABC) Kimbara (Barry Can’t Swim) Mwaki (Zerb)

Older horses Wonderwall (Oasis) Sex On Fire (Kings Of Leon) Toxic (Britney Spears) Fool's Gold (Stone Roses) Little Lies (Fleetwood Mac)

While plenty will have seen the insurance firm boss on the track, few will be aware of his work with charity The Little Edi Foundation which helps and supports underprivileged families in the Chelmsford area.

He added: “As we have been fortunate in business, and life, a few years ago we set up The Cunningham Foundation and the idea was to help children’s charities where the organisers are volunteers.

“We help a lot of families, through The Little Edi Foundation, by buying things like school uniforms for those that can’t afford them, while we got the charity a van to help them deliver food parcels.

“My company also gets involved as well, by funding summer camps to give the children some days out and help the parents have a break.

“It is great what the charity does. I try to pop along when they run the summer camps and it is very humbling and emotional.

If you would like to donate to the charity visit www.littleedi.co.uk