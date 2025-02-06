Doncaster sports star pens novel about adventurer who inspired Indiana Jones

A former Doncaster rugby star has tackled a new challenge - by penning a novel about the adventurer who inspired the hugely popular Indiana Jones character.

David Senior, who played for and captained Doncaster Rugby Union Club during their meteoric rise through the leagues in the late 90s and early 2000s, has written Peredur: The Undiscovered Truth of The Nazi Grail Quest

The book details the life and adventures of Otto Rahn, the man tasked by the Nazis to find the Holy Grail in the 1930’s and the inspiration for the fictional movie character Indiana Jones, played by Hollywood legend Harrison Ford in a string of hit movies.

The novel also examines the life of Peredur, a British knight hailing from York and the true hero of the grail story, as well as his links to South Yorkshire as the part of original Grail Story, set in the ancient British Kingdom of Elmet of which, what is now South Yorkshire, was once part.

David Senior's book focuses on the adventurer who inspired Indiana Jones.

The struggle for the soul of the nation central to the Grail Story, between Christianity and native paganism is highlighted by local geographical nomenclature.

The River Don and Ludwell Hill near Barnburgh, are both derived from the names of British pagan gods, whereas St Helen’s Lane in the same vicinity is strongly linked to early British and in particular Yorkshire’s conversion to Christianity.

Published by Pen and Sword books, if you’re interested in a true story about adventure, religion, war, and uncovering deep dark secrets in history and if British history entices you, then Peredur is for you.

The Nazi Grail Quest was a secret Nazi project during World War 2 to find the Holy Grail and recover the lost Aryan civilisation.

It was uncovered through American troops who found secret Nazi files towards the end of the World War Two.

The files revealed that the Nazis were looking for symbols and remnants of the Aryan race in the hopes of replacing Christianity, with a Nazi religion, based on old mythology.

Peredur details the life and adventures of real life figure Rahn who was tasked to find the Holy Grail.

He was the inspiration for the fictional and famous movie character Indiana Jones, which became a hit film series in the 80s and proved to be a box office smash,

David himself is an Indiana Jones fan and said: “Raiders of the Lost Ark came out when I was eleven, and I went to see it at the cinema.

“My favourite two Indiana Jones films are Raiders of the Lost Ark and the Last Crusade.

"The all-action adventure hero, in films made with a tongue-in-cheek sense of humour, appealed to me as a boy and still does."

He said his own memories of the all-time favourite hero were the origins of the book, which is split into two sections.

The first part discusses the story of Parvizal, where Rahn concluded that the Grail had been held by the Cathars, a heretical Christian sect, in their fortress at Montsegur.

“Unfortunately, after chasing round Europe in his efforts to find the Grail and coming within touching distance of finding the truth, the Nazis' patience with him ran out, and Rahn came to a sticky end, without ever having found the Grail,” explained David.

The second section of the book tells the story of Peredur, the Son of Evrawc, as it is played out in the ancient British kingdom of Elmet, encompassing much of what we now call South Yorkshire, and whose southern border lay along the line of the River Don.

Harlington, born David said: “I was brought up within sight of Conisbrough Castle, and as a child I recall seeing re-enactments of knights jousting taking place there, which sparked my interest in local history.”

“I remember being told the ‘cat and man’ legend of Barnburgh Church with Sir Percival Cresacre allegedly being knocked off his horse by a ferocious wild cat while riding back from Doncaster on his return from the Crusades, then boldly fighting it off while retreating to the church and finally killing the cat by trapping it in the church door with his foot before taking his final breath and dying of his wounds, sustained in the fight with the cat,” recalled the former history teacher.

It has been a long-term fascination of his – and he now is able to retell others.

“Being told about this legend at junior school fuelled the flame of interest I had in history as a boy,” he added.

He has remained committed to writing this story for others to read, balancing professional and family commitments, his dedication to this story that has followed him through childhood, and took a total of ten years to complete.

“I was playing for Doncaster during their rise in the English rugby union world, playing more than 100 games, while coaching Doncaster Phoenix to reach Twickenham in the national Junior Vase Final in 2008, but I kept following my passion,” he said.

"I remained resilient in my research, spending time going through the original journals written by Rahn, the adventurer employed by the Nazis.”

He speaks about the thorough research and sacrifices it took to complete his passion.

"This book has been a long time in the making,” he said. “Whilst at Barnburgh Junior School we had to give a talk on a subject of our choice to the other pupils in our class.

"Having an interest in history, I gave one on a local legend contained in a journal, kept in the old Mexborough Library.

"The legend told of a battle between the Romans, led by a man named Ambrosius, and the Saxons, led by Hengist, taking place in the fields near to where I lived.”

Whilst working as a history teacher, David uncovered more knowledge that sparked his interest.

“As part of this research I stumbled upon the tale of ‘Peredur, the son of Evrauc’ and its connection to the Holy Grail and round the same time I happened to watch a TV documentary that mentioned

that the Nazis had mounted a search for the Holy Grail in the years prior to the Second World War – and I was curious to see if the two were connected.

"This spawned the beginnings of the book.”

The story also has specific connections to South Yorkshire.

“The hero of the original Grail Story, Peredur, came from York, and the original Grail Story is very likely set in the ancient British Kingdom of Elmet, of which what is now South Yorkshire was

once part,” he added.

“A central part of the Grail Story is the highlighted difference between Christianity and native paganism in local geography,” David explained.

An interesting part about the book is how it ties in local history, which makes it relevant to living in South Yorkshire,

Copies of the book are available from Pen & Sword Books Ltd, 47 Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2AS Tel:

You can also contact Dave on07508505023 or email [email protected].