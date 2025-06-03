Doncaster sports journalist hoping to strike the right note with remaining World War 2 veterans

A Doncaster sports journalist is hoping that he has struck the right note with remaining World War 2 veterans.

Steve Hossack has paid his own tribute to the men and women who helped liberate Europe and defeat Nazi Germany, by writing and recording a song based on the events of D-Day in June 1944.

The former Doncaster Evening Post, Star and Star Green ’Un journalist, who has worked for the Doncaster Free Press on a freelance basis since retiring covering the likes of Doncaster Knights and Doncaster RLFC as well as writing numerous sporting columns, says he is happy with how the song sounds.

“It starts off slowly with piano/strings and a haunting bassoon/oboe melody before a more up-tempo middle eight featuring a brass section.

Steve Hossack in his studio.

“However, it is the lyrics which I’m most pleased with as they get over the message I was aiming for. I feel that lyrics, particularly in a song with a message, should make sense. Sadly, the lyrics of many songs, past and present, do not come close.”

One of the first songs Steve wrote in early 1970 - a powerful guitar-based ballad called ‘You Snap Your Fingers’ - came close to winning the Leeds-based clubland group he was a member of for a year or so, a recording contract with the biggest UK record label at the time.

He also co-wrote several other songs which regularly had audiences requesting the group play them again. Events which encouraged him to keep writing.

He wrote the odd song after leaving the group but it wasn’t until he bought an LP called Spanish Train and Other Stories by Chris De Burgh in 1977, that he was inspired to start writing again – even though he only had a reel-to-reel tape recorder to work with.

“The quality of the song-writing on the album, particularly the story-telling aspect, was up there with the best that the Beatles had produced,” he said. “It inspired me to go in the same direction when I started to write on a more regular basis as home recording equipment and synths/workstations started to improve in the early 90s.”

Steve, who recorded his first album in the late 90s, has since written several relationship songs based on ideas picked up in the city at locations as diverse as Sprotbrough Flash Nature Reserve and Doncaster and Sheffield airport departure lounge.

The one he is most proud of, however, is a song about animals.

“I was on my way home from work on Trafford Way when an animal transporter full of bulls stopped next to me at the traffic lights and our eyes met for a few seconds during which time I sensed the fear and bewilderment they were experiencing at their situation.

“Knowing they were heading to the nearby abattoir I arrived home feeling very sorry for them and sat down at my Yamaha keyboard and started to write a song about the cruelty of the livestock trade which saw millions of animals at that time transported all over Europe and beyond for slaughter.

“I can still sense the emotion I felt when writing the song even now when I Iisten to it even though it’s probably 20 years old.”

Recalling how the idea for D-Day came about Steve said: “I watched the extensive coverage of the 80th anniversary celebrations on the TV and came up with the four lines of what is the first verse and came up with a basic tune on an acoustic guitar.

I didn’t do anything more with the idea – not least because I was working on other songs – and nothing happened until my wife and I visited her brother - who had been in the Dunkirk region at the time of the celebrations at the start of a road trip around Europe – a month or so later.

“After chatting over what we’d both seen I went for a walk to the seafront, about a mile way, and during that time ideas on the song I had started came flooding into my mind – which is unusual to say the least. So much so that, without anything to write them down on, I was worried I’d forget them when I got back to his house.

“Fortunately, I managed to remember a lot of the words and they form the basics of the song, although I did write the stirring middle-eight later at home when I also wrote the tune and decided what instruments I wanted to use.

“It was when I was starting to mix the tracks that the thought came to me that the song, performed by a proper singer and the services’ band, would be a good fit for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance service at the Royal Albert Hall in November.

“But, as with the vast majority of the songs I’ve written over the years, I didn’t do anything with it. I just write for fun and for the challenge of turning an idea into a song.

“It was only when I played it to a few people in and around the recent VE Day celebrations, that I was encouraged to contact the RBL and others who might be interested. I’ll be doing that.”

The song:

V1 Once they were ou

r heroes, Now they’re just old men,

Living with their memories, Of what happened way back when

V2 Proudly wearing medals, Won fighting in the War,

Thinking of those comrades, Who never reached the shore.

Chorus: Gunned down while in the water, They never stood a chance,

Thousands of young soldiers, Died liberating France,

V3 Wars are never worth it, Millions die in vain,

Many more are injured, And live a life of pain.

V4 Why can’t we live in peace, Enjoy the world we share,

Let’s stop all the fighting, And show the Lord we care.

Middle-eight: We must never let it happen, A World again at War,

Nation versus nation, We’ve seen it all before,

We must surely learn the lesson, Act on what we’re told,

By men who once were shoulders, But now frail and old.

Musical interlude and fade V1 out.