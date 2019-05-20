Doncaster sleep charity wins national award

Doncaster-based charity The Children’s Sleep Charity has won a prestigious national award.

The Charity has beaten over 370 organisations from across the UK to be named one of 10 winners of the 2019 GSK IMPACT Awards.

The GSK IMPACT Awards are a national programme that recognise and reward small and medium sized charities that are doing excellent work to improve people’s health and wellbeing in communities across the UK. Each winner has received £30,000 in unrestricted funding as well as expert support and leadership development provided by The King’s Fund.

Vicki Dawson, CEO of the Children’s Sleep Charity, said: “We are delighted to have our work recognised through winning this prestigious award. Sleep is often not given the recognition that it deserves when it comes to health and wellbeing. We hope by winning this award that we will be able to raise the profile of the importance of sleep further and support many more families.”

The Children’s Sleep Charity estimates that 40% of infants and children have problems with sleep, which can lead to anxiety, behavioural problems, a lowered immune system, obesity and poorer performance in school. This innovative charity provides support for families and accredited training for professionals and organisations across England and Wales.

Alongside its training, information and sleep clinics, the charity campaigns to raise awareness of the impact that poor sleep can have on children’s health and wellbeing. The Children’s Sleep Charity has launched a manifesto and is in the process of working with MPs to develop their work in Westminster.

To find out more about The Children’s Sleep Charity work or to get help, visit www.thechildrenssleepcharity.org.uk.