Doncaster single people sought to star on new series of TV's First Dates
A show spokesperson said: “We are in the process of casting for the upcoming series, and we’re looking for people from across the UK, from all walks of life and experiences.
“We want to spread the word and encourage the people of Doncaster to find love.”
If you, or anyone you know, is interested in applying, the application form is available here: https://www.twentytwenty.tv/takepart/677/first-dates or directly on the Channel 4 website: https://www.channel4.com/4viewers/take-part.
The show, which has aired on Channel 4 since 2013, sees singletons meet up for a meal at the First Dates restaurant – with cameras capturing their every move to see if the pairs hit it off.
Hosted by Fred Siriex, there have been more than 200 episodes of the series, which has been filmed in a number of restaurants around the country.
