Doncaster singing group celebrates 75th anniversary with reunion concert

An acclaimed Doncaster singing group has celebrated a milestone anniversary – with a reunion and concert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers hosted it "Big Sing" event, featuring past and present members of the group.

One hundred past and present members got together at Doncaster Golf Club in Bessacarr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairperson Dorothy Miller said: “We had a wonderful reunion which involved a short concert by the present choir members, a host of old choir memorabilia and video of footage from concerts and tours of the choir going back to the early 1950's.

Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers celebrated its 75th anniversary.

"However, the highlight of the evening was when all the singers got together, unrehearsed, in a mass sing of six old - and not so old - songs from the choir's repertoire. It was an absolutely amazing evening and one that will be remembered for a very long time.

The group was formed in 1950 and has performed hundreds of concerts in Doncaster over the decades, appearing at a string of venues.