Doncaster singing group celebrates 75th anniversary with reunion concert
Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers hosted it "Big Sing" event, featuring past and present members of the group.
One hundred past and present members got together at Doncaster Golf Club in Bessacarr.
Chairperson Dorothy Miller said: “We had a wonderful reunion which involved a short concert by the present choir members, a host of old choir memorabilia and video of footage from concerts and tours of the choir going back to the early 1950's.
"However, the highlight of the evening was when all the singers got together, unrehearsed, in a mass sing of six old - and not so old - songs from the choir's repertoire. It was an absolutely amazing evening and one that will be remembered for a very long time.
The group was formed in 1950 and has performed hundreds of concerts in Doncaster over the decades, appearing at a string of venues.