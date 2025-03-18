Doncaster singer Louis Tomlison dating Love Island star Zara McDermott

Doncaster One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson and Love Island star Zara McDermott are reportedly dating after being spotted enjoying a romantic dinner together.

The singer 33, is said to have planned the date, which saw him take Zara, 28, to The Suffolk hotel in Aldeburgh.

A fellow diner at the hotel spotted the pair enjoying a romantic meal and they can be seen beaming in photos obtained by The Sun.

The pair looked besotted as they giggled and held hands while enjoying fish and chips and cocktails - before apparently spending the night at the hotel.

The publication reported that the pair have been on a number of low key dates over the past few weeks and have been speaking for a while.

A source told the publication: 'Louis whisked Zara away for a break in Suffolk and he absolutely charmed her, it's clear he thinks she's drop-dead gorgeous too.

'Louis is a proper gentleman so this trip was something he planned and put on for Zara. He was really thoughtful and wanted to make it special.'

A guest at the restaurant said they saw the pair looking relaxed as they touched each others' hands over the table.

It is not known if the pair were staying at The Suffolk hotel, where rooms cost upwards of £200-per-night.

However, Louis has previously made snide remarks about reality series Love Island, the show that rocketed Zara to fame.

Louis made disparaging remarks not just about the show but the contestants as well, saying in 2019: 'I've got no time for Love Island, I absolutely despise that show.

'Do you know what's bad? What's bad is one year, one year I got pulled in - this is my excuse anyway -I got pulled in to watch it, maybe I put a few tweets out about it...

'Honestly it's a tragic show. I've got no time for it or anyone on it.'

In 2018, when Zara appeared on the show, Louis admitted he was sick of the programme. tweeting: 'Can I just say, thank f**k love island is over!' when the series ended.

He doubled down on his remarks by tweeting that he thought the show was setting a bad example to its viewers.

When asked by a fan if he was watching the show, Louis responded: 'I'm not. Made the mistake of watching previous years but enough is enough.

'It's not a good message for the younger people watching.'

MailOnline revealed Zara had split with Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson December after five years together, with the Strictly star revealing shortly after that she had moved out of their Chelsea home.

In January, she shared a TikTok documenting her day filming for Morning Live, where she confirmed she was living somewhere new, with clips of her in bed and glimpses of her room while getting ready.

Fans speculated that Zara had moved on with Louis, sharing conspiracy theories that they pair could be secretly dating after noticing that they follow each other on Instagram.

Louis only follows 336 accounts on the social media platform with Zara being one of them.

Reddit users also claim that Louis's sisters, including make-up artists Lottie Tomlinson, and twins Daisy and Phoebe, follow Zara too.