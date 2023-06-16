Doncaster sight loss charity switches meeting times to help bring people together
The group is one of a UK-wide network run thanks to volunteers, with support from leading sight loss charity the Macular Society.
A spokesman said: “The Doncaster support group, like others, is a welcoming and compassionate place to learn about the support available for people living with macular disease – the leading cause of blindness in the UK - build your confidence, and better understand your own condition. And, of course, it’s a chance to make new friends who really understand what it is like living with sight loss.
The group now meets on the third Monday of every month, between 11.30am-1pm at the Catholic Club, Waterdale.
Contact Vicky Thompson on 07376 398 916 or email [email protected] or contact the Macular Society’s Advice and Information Service on 0300 3030 111.