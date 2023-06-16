News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster sight loss charity switches meeting times to help bring people together

A local sight loss support group in Doncaster will now meet at a different time, as it brings people with a visual impairment together.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:35 BST

The group is one of a UK-wide network run thanks to volunteers, with support from leading sight loss charity the Macular Society.

A spokesman said: “The Doncaster support group, like others, is a welcoming and compassionate place to learn about the support available for people living with macular disease – the leading cause of blindness in the UK - build your confidence, and better understand your own condition. And, of course, it’s a chance to make new friends who really understand what it is like living with sight loss.

The group now meets on the third Monday of every month, between 11.30am-1pm at the Catholic Club, Waterdale.

The Macular Society helps people with sight loss in Doncaster.The Macular Society helps people with sight loss in Doncaster.
Contact Vicky Thompson on 07376 398 916 or email [email protected] or contact the Macular Society’s Advice and Information Service on 0300 3030 111.

Related topics:Doncaster