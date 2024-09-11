Doncaster shopper's shock as M&S sells mince pies - which have to be eaten by October

A Doncaster shopper has spoken of their shock – after finding Christmas mince pies, which have to be eaten before Halloween – on sale in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High street giant Marks & Spencer has come under fire for selling festive treats so early that they have a sell by date of October on them.

Christmas puddings, festive cakes and chocolates have all also gone on sale – just as children return to school after the summer break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was widespread ridicule over Marks & Spencer’s festive £2.75 boxes of mince pies — decorated with pastry holly leaves — which have a best before date of October 6 woth one bemused shopper saying: “The world has gone mad.”

M&S is selling mince pies with an eat by date of October. (Photo: Pixabay).

One 72-year-old shopper surveying an aisle of Yuletide treats at the M&S in Doncaster said: “I just don’t get it.

“Summer is not even over, and the kids are barely back in school.

“Who wants to be scoffing a mince pie in September?

“Nothing says ‘Christmas’ like having to wolf your mince pies down by early October — when we’ve not even started thinking about Halloween.

“The world has gone mad, and M&S are not helping.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Christmas items on shelves already include Santa-shaped chocolate bars for £1, choc festive bears at £3, packs of elf lollies for £3 and nets of golden coins for £1.25 — though these have sell-by-dates beyond December 25.

There have been growing grumbles in recent years about the rush for Christmas starting earlier and earlier, with several retailers coming under fire for releasing festive stock as early as August.