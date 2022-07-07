Doncaster shopkeeper's anger after bridge saga road closure hits business

Thorne Road has been closed again between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe and will stay shut until September as a long-running saga to replace a railway bridge and install a new carriageway drags on.

The work has already been going on for more than three years, with the delays and diversions causing anger for drivers.

Now a local florist has hit out at the closure, saying it is impacting on her business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure of Thorne Road is impacting on local businesses.

Chantal Kirk, owner of Chantal’s Perfect Day Florist in Edenthorpe, said: “It’s made a huge difference with takings.

"I have had to let the Saturday girl go as we have been extremely quiet.

"Soon it will be the holidays and we are quieter in the holidays. It’s just bad planning having ten weeks of closure – it’s crazy.”

Work began on the scheme in 2019 and the route – close to the Sainsbury’s supermarket – has already been shut on a number of previous occasions.

Doncaster Council has said the work is now in its ‘final phase’ with work taking place to lower the carriageway.

Added Chantal: “I have been around our local area to other small businesses and they too are very quiet.

"We are not getting any passing trade - people who have to come to the shop say it’s taking far longer to get around the village as other routes are all gridlocked.

"We are trying to get back to normal after Covid and now the bridge has to be shut for ten weeks. This is our second week into the closing of the bridge and we have made a huge loss.

"I understand they need to complete the work on the bridge but not a whole 10 weeks closure.”

“I feel at this present time small local businesses are being ignored. I’m afraid another business will be going if things don’t change."

“It’s not just me, all the local small businesses in area are fed up and Rresidents are fed up with vehicles going through their estate too.”

The scheme is part of a long-running project to improve access into Doncaster from the West Moor Link.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: "The proposed final phase of the A18 Thorne Road improvement scheme is due to start on Saturday 25 June.

“All remaining works will be undertaken under a road closure for approximately 10 weeks.

“Pedestrian and cycle access will be maintained throughout.”

The £10.65m scheme is aimed at easing traffic bottlenecks at the railway bridge, close to the Sainsbury’s supermarket.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “The A18 Thorne Road and West Moor Link suffer from congestion and delays, particularly during peak times. This congestion is stifling growth and preventing housing and employment development in the area.

“The route is a key public transport corridor with over 240 buses using the link under the rail bridge each weekday.”

The new and widened bridge has already been installed.

Signed diversions will be in place throughout the course of the works while bus services will be diverted during the latest phase of work.