Doncaster shopkeeper wins gold van in vodka competition
Stockport-based wholesaler Parfetts linked up with Au Vodka to reward one Go Local retailer with a shiny new vehicle.
As part of the promotion, Billy Singh, owner of Thorne Convenience Store in Doncaster, won the Gold Au Vodka Van in a nationwide giveaway.
According to Parfetts, the campaign not only created excitement in-store but also generated a noticeable sales uplift across participating retailers.
Mr Singh said: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to Parfetts, who have supported me for many years, particularly my business development manager, Nick Wakeman.
“Visiting Au Vodka’s headquarters and meeting the team, which was also part of the prize, was a once-in-a-lifetime experience I won’t forget.”
John O’Neill, head of customer development at Parfetts, said: “This initiative is a perfect example of how strong supplier relationships can bring real benefits to independent stores and individual retailers.”