Doncaster shop boss blasts council after window smashed twice in two months

Fuming bosses at a Doncaster city centre shop have blasted the council – after windows were smashed for the second time in two months.

The Shoe Healer, a cobbler based in Scot Lane, has suffered two serious incidents in the space of a few weeks – and bosses have made a video to highlight the issue.

In the clip, shared on YouTube, boss Antony Frith tells viewers: “Here we are again – it's two months since we did a video and we were telling you about we had the window put through.

"Well, it's happened again. I mean, you know, maybe the window's done well. It did eight weeks.

Windows at The Shoe Healer have been smashed for the second time in two months.

"Every eight weeks we have to put a new window in. £600 a time. We don't bother the insurance company anymore. We just replace them.

"It really does ball you off a little bit and and then everybody says ‘well. why don't you put shutters up?”

“The council are against shutters going up. They say that they're against it, that we can't have shutters because we're in the old part of Doncaster. But if you'll just spin around now, half the shops down here down the street have got shutters up. And they're not even nice shutters.

"We can't have this. You know, tonight somebody could come and just do them all and eventually it's just going to put us out of business.

"It’s crackers. So, you know, just another day in the life of a cobbler trying to run his business in a town centre. it's tough. It really is tough and it balls you off.”