The woman, who requested anonymity, said that she purchased flights to Majorca, Spain in January for a four-night trip in September with Wizz Air.

She stated that the flight tickets were purchased for £200, which she regarded as 'a really good price' and part of her reason for booking, but she expected better service regardless of the cost.

She said: "We booked flights in January for a four-night family holiday (Wednesday to Sunday) to Majorca in September. Lovely timed flights; out at noon and returning mid afternoon. Really good price. Was clearly too good to be true!

"Just been informed the schedules have changed so our booking has been moved to flights Friday to Monday, flying out at 6am and back at 10am, losing 1.5 days on the trip.

"No proper reason given as to the change other than schedule change. Feels like Wizz were advertising and selling those flights under false pretences!

"Given the flights are from Donny, I'm sure we're not the only ones in the region affected."

The woman said she received an email from Wizz Air advising her of her options, whether to accept the change, accept 120 per cent Wizz credit or full refund.

But she has been unable to contact them through online chat so far and a premium call centre number.

She added: "When I log into my account, I am unable to apply for the refund or look at alternatives. I don't know why that is. So basically stuck at the moment!"

Several other customers have taken their complaints to Twitter, with one posting a screenshot of his Wizz Air booking, which indicated that his flight to Lanzarote in the Canary Islands has been cancelled.

Another asked as to why Wizz Air cancelled his flight from Poznan, Poland to the UK at the end of the month and replaced it with one departing Poland 30 minutes after he lands.

Both flights were scheduled to depart from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Wizz Air: ‘We are updating our schedule’

In its response to one of the complaints, Wizz Air said: "We are updating our schedule depending on the current situation and our customers' demands.

"In case we cancel a flight, we always offer options to rebook or get a full refund. You'll be able to choose the most suitable for you in the booking owner's account."

The airline then referred the disappointed customers to a link to its customer service department, where they could make complaints through online chat or a call centre.

But the woman remains unconvinced by such an explanation.

She said: "If they are unsure of future schedules then they should not be selling until there is more certainty.

"A change of flight time on the same day would have been more reasonable but to change days is absolutely not!

"I’m sure they are hoping we do cancel so they can sell the seats at a much higher price (having looked at the cost of the Friday to Monday).”