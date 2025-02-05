Doncaster Sheffield Airport: What they've said about new operator announcement

The new international operator of Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been announced – with local politicians and business leaders joining forces to welcome the news.

City of Doncaster Council will team up with Munich Airport International, with plans to return planes to the skies above the city by Spring 2026.

Here’s what local politicians and business leaders have had to say about the deal

Munich Airport International has been announced as the new operator of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

ROS JONES, MAYOR OF DONCASTER

“Reopening our airport is my number one priority and today’s announcement is an important day for Doncaster having reached another significant milestone.

"We are teaming up with our strategic partner Munich Airport International to press ahead with our plans to reopen our airport.

“Munich Airport International has the pedigree in the field of aviation, share our ambition for a successful airport and they bring a wealth of experience, capacity and influence to work with us to deliver a thriving airport in Doncaster that will be a major economic stimulus for Doncaster, South Yorkshire and the North.

“The team at FP Airports has worked with us creatively to put together the right solution for DSA and we are confident that the reopening and future operation of Doncaster’s airport is in good hands.

“This major announcement that I am making today enables us to press ahead with the necessary airport mobilisation activity to see the airport – which I proudly call the people’s airport – to reopen in Spring 2026.

“I would like to thank everyone who has helped to get us to this stage from City of Doncaster cabinet members and officers, our Doncaster MPs, South Yorkshire Leaders, our business community including Doncaster Chamber and of course local people who have supported our efforts to reach this great news today and believed we could do it.”

SALLY JAMESON, DONCASTER CENTRAL LABOUR MP

Today, Mayor Ros Jones has announced that Doncaster Council have teamed up with operator Munich Airport International to press ahead with plans to reopen Doncaster Airport.

Munich Airport International are an experienced multi-airport operator and share our ambition to deliver a thriving airport in Doncaster that will be a major economic stimulus for Doncaster, South Yorkshire and the North.

I welcome this amazing news as a testament to local leader's commitment to reopening our airport in Spring 2026.

Spearheaded by Mayor Ros Jones, and with the support of Doncaster Council, Doncaster and South Yorkshire MPs, Doncaster Chamber and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, we will see planes take off from our famous runway once again!

ED MILIBAND, DONCASTER NORTH LABOUR MP

"Mayor Ros Jones has today confirmed details of the next milestone in the journey to re-opening Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“This is fantastic news for our city and wider region.”

LEE PITCHER, DONCASTER EAST AND ISLE OF AXHOLME LABOUR MP

I am absolutely thrilled to share this announcement for Doncaster Sheffield Airport from Mayor Ros Jones.

Munich Airport International are a world renowned operator and this is an important next step in our fight to #SaveDSA.

MARK CHADWICK, SAVE DSA CAMPAIGNER AND STADIUM GARAGE OWNER

"This is amazing news! A proper operator for our Airport here in Doncaster.

"This project is getting somewhere now and I'm sure the members of our social media campaign will be thrilled with this announcement and that they will, along with our business community, applaud City of Doncaster Council’s perseverance and entrepreneurial foresight to get this project across the line.

"This is a major step towards creating our own airport city, with better paid jobs and a much needed boost for our local economy, along with the connectivity we lost in 2022 when DSA closed."

LORENZO DI LORETO, MD, MUNICH AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL

“We are proud to support and contribute to DSA's re-opening.

"Our mission is to participate in the development of the airport in Doncaster into a top modern and competitive UK airport and to make it an engine and driver for social, economic and environmental growth in Doncaster and its region.”

RAOUL WITHERALL, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FP AIRPORTS LTD

“FP Airports Ltd is proud to support the reopening of this historic airport site and to play a key role in the city’s vision.”

DAN FELL, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, DONCASTER CHAMBER

“We are thrilled that Munich Airport International will be overseeing the reopening of our region’s international airport, as they have real clout and expertise in this space.

"Entrusted in such a safe pair of hands, DSA is now poised to unlock its full potential and reap the economic benefits — for both our city and also for the wider South Yorkshire region — that have long been touted.

“On that note, the business community has always recognised the strategic importance of DSA and has been unequivocal in its support for the fight to preserve this valuable asset. Whether it’s by generating thousands of jobs, by creating exciting new supply chain opportunities, by increasing our access to the best talent, or by simply boosting inbound tourism, the airport has a lot of untapped potential, and it is estimated by City of Doncaster Council that the net economic benefits of its eventual reopening could be worth up to £1.5 billion within just the first three decades of reopening.

“With that in mind, I’d like to take this opportunity to applaud the local authority for getting this deal over the line.

"The entrepreneurialism and tenacity they have demonstrated over these past couple of years — in everything from securing the 125-year lease for the airport site, right through to securing a partnership with a major player such as Munich International — has been impressive.

“Last week we welcomed the news that Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachael Reeves, had pledged her support for the airport.

"While businesses are still waiting with bated breath to find out more about what exactly the offer is here, we’d urge National Government to show the high-degree of ambition for South Yorkshire that has characterised the efforts of our local public sector throughout this hard-fought campaign.”

MATT WILLIAMS, MD POLYPIPE BUILDING PRODUCTS

"The reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is excellent news for Doncaster, the South Yorkshire region and its business community.

"As a local manufacturer with a significant presence here, we recognise the critical role a successful regional airport plays in economic development.

"We are keen to understand the new operator's plans and explore opportunities for collaboration. We believe our expertise and resources, along with those of other local businesses, can be instrumental in ensuring the airport's long-term viability and its contribution to the region’s prosperity.”

JOHN MINION, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, YORKSHIRE WILDLIFE PARK

“South Yorkshire is home to a number of fantastic attractions that draw in visitors from around the country, help put us in the national spotlight and, in turn, stimulate economic activity.

"Having a state-of-the-art airport in the region — one that’s so close to our own venue— will only help strengthen this offer and spur on our growth.

"With that said, we cannot wait to see what this means for our own business and for Doncaster more generally.”

MARK TAYLOR, CEO DONCASTER BASED AI FIRM, AUTOMATED ANALYTICS

“An operational airport is fundamental to ensure Doncaster continues to attract inward investment, and attract companies to locate and grow, and I am confident my business will benefit and encourage our international client base to visit Doncaster and increase the city’s competitiveness with Manchester as a northern commercial powerhouse."

IAN HOAD, DIVISIONAL CHAIRMAN, KEEPMOAT HOMES

“Today’s announcement is sure to be warmly-received by local businesspeople and residents alike, given the huge implications it has for our city.

" As we strive to make Doncaster a better place to live, work and spend leisure time, the advantages of having an international airport cannot be understated.”