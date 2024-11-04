Doncaster Sheffield Airport set to reopen in 2026 as bidder identified, says mayor
Details of the bidder will remain confidential until further into the process as commercial negotiations are ongoing.
Legal and contract confirmation stages are now under way and are expected to be completed before Christmas this year.
Getting the airport reopened and ready for business also requires financial support and next week, City of Doncaster Council is asking South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority for the immediate release of a £3m financial package to continue commercial negotiations and help prepare timely activity on site.
The Business Case will be heard at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority next week (November 12), providing an endorsement of a referral to the Government’s Subsidy Advice Unit providing details of the proposed package of public support. This request for support is part of Doncaster’s £138m gainshare from the SYMCA allocation.
This funding is subject to the Subsidy Advice Unit with a decision expected in early January 2025.
Mayor Ros Jones said: “Reopening our airport is my number one priority and I am delighted to announce that we have reached the major milestone of identifying the bidder to help us reopen our beloved airport. This current step in the reopening process is certainly great news.
“I appreciate that people will want to know who the successful bidder is but at this time we must continue to have discussions with them on a strictly confidential basis.
"I will of course share who has been appointed when I can. I know our residents and businesses are keen for the airport to reopen and would want that to happen yesterday but please rest assured we are working as hard as possible to get the airport reopened with the aim of being operational by Spring 2026.
“Our proposition is not just an airport but will be a hub for sustainable aviation related industry. South Yorkshire Airport City – the programme to reopen the airport - has incredible potential, to bring jobs and prosperity to Doncaster and the wider South Yorkshire region.”
News is also awaited on the reinstatement of airspace which is currently under consideration by the Civil Aviation Authority.
The business case highlights the significant opportunity around the reestablishment of aviation within the region including creating over 5,000 direct jobs and 6,500 indirect jobs and could boost the economy by £6.6bn when fully operational.