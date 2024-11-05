Doncaster Sheffield Airport reopening: Here's all the local reaction from key figures

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is on course to re-open by 2026 – after Mayor Ros Jones confirmed that a bidder to re-open and run the base has been identified.

The airport, which closed two years ago this week, could see planes back in the skies over the city by the Spring of 2026.

Full details of the Mayor’s announcement can be found HERE.

Local politicians and key figures have been reacting to the news – here’s what they’ve been saying.

Doncaster's key figures have been reacting to the news that the airport is set to re-open by Spring 2026. Clockwise, from top left: Ros Jones, Ed Miliband, Dan Fell, Oliver Coppard, Lee Pitcher, Nick Fletcher, Mark Chadwick, Sally Jameson.

DONCASTER MAYOR ROS JONES (Labour)

“Reopening our airport is my number one priority and I am delighted to announce that we have reached the major milestone of identifying the bidder to help us reopen our beloved airport. This current step in the reopening process is certainly great news.

“I appreciate that people will want to know who the successful bidder is but at this time we must continue to have discussions with them on a strictly confidential basis. I will of course share who has been appointed when I can. I know our residents and businesses are keen for the airport to reopen and would want that to happen yesterday but please rest assured we are working as hard as possible to get the airport reopened with the aim of being operational by Spring 2026.

“Our proposition is not just an airport but will be a hub for sustainable aviation related industry. South Yorkshire Airport City – the programme to reopen the airport - has incredible potential, to bring jobs and prosperity to Doncaster and the wider South Yorkshire region.”

SOUTH YORKSHIRE MAYOR OLIVER COPPARD (Labour)

"As I have from the beginning of this process, I remain fully committed to reopening the airport.

“That’s why I and the SYMCA Board have authorised the release of up to £138m in support of that plan, subject to the right deal being struck with the right operator, so we can get South Yorkshire’s airport back.

“With that level of investment, and with a deal that is this significant to the whole of South Yorkshire, I am also determined to ensure we progress earnestly ensuring we build on the foundations of a leading regional economic asset. .

“We will give City of Doncaster Council the financial firepower they need while continuing to work at pace to secure the future of DSA, at the same time as making sure we do everything we can to protect taxpayers’ money, and giving the new operator every chance to establish a leading regional airport here in Doncaster.”

SAVE DSA AIRPORT CAMPAIGNER MARK CHADWICK

“This time two years ago, the morning after the last flight, the end of aviation activity at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“Defeated, we had lost the fight to save our airport – all those jobs and the hit to our local economy.

“The nay sayers jumping on the bandwagon, that’s it, it’s gone, let’s get on with something else, you'll never get it open again.

“Everyone blaming everyone else - it’s the council’s fault, blame central government, it’s Peel’s fault, SYMCA caused it, I even got the blame on one strange social media account!

“As time has passed, work has been ongoing behind closed doors - all confidential with little or no news being made public.

“Here we are now a year later, a suitable operator has been chosen – a European operator with the experience and pedigree to run an international airport.

“The announcement shows that the City of Doncaster Council, and its mayor and the officials have listened to people.

“Along with CDC, there’s another team in the background that have been working on this project for some time. I was fortunate to be involved with this team keeping each other updated, supporting everyone, doing what could be done to help and support our authorities get this over the line

“We may have lost a few battles along the way but we are going to win this war.”

SALLY JAMESON (Doncaster Central Labour MP)

"Tody marks yet another exciting step forward in re-opening our airport.

"The bidder to re-open and run our city airport has now been selected and we aim to have passenger flights taking off from spring 2026.

"I’d like to congratulate Mayor Ros Jones and the City of Doncaster Council for all their hard work and my colleague Lee Pitcher for tirelessly lobbying Government.

"We have been in meetings with airlines, investores and businesses and promoting the incredible opportunities that our airport will bring to the city and the region, creating good jobs for our young people.

"We will continued to do all we can to ensure that Doncaster Airport takes off.”

DAN FELL (Chief Executive, Doncaster Chamber)

“It goes without saying that this is incredibly heartening news, not only for Doncaster but for the wider region too. As we have long maintained, successful economies need successful airports in order to thrive and so the return of DSA naturally has massive implications for South Yorkshire.

“With that in mind, I’d like to take this opportunity to applaud everybody who has played a role, however small, in getting this deal over the line. In particular, our public sector partners at City of Doncaster Council and SYMCA deserve to be commended for taking such a bold and entrepreneurial approach to these negotiations; ultimately enabling us to get where we are today. “

LOUISA HARRISON-WALKER (Chief Executive, Sheffield Chamber)

“I am sure I can speak on behalf of our business community when I thank the various leaders and behind-the-scenes officers involved here for their tremendous hard work and dogged persistence. They have truly opened up new, exciting opportunities for the region.

“The news that South Yorkshire is, at long last, getting its airport back is certainly a very welcome development for Sheffield firms as well. After all, ours is an internationally significant city, with industry-leading companies and a pair of acclaimed universities that are respected the world over. These organisations are all set to benefit from the global connectivity that this revamped airport will provide; whether it’s in the form of supply chain opportunities; the creation of new jobs or increased access to the best and brightest talent.”

CARRIE SUDBURY, (Chief Executive, Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber)

“At the time of its initial closure, DSA had huge untapped potential and we are eager to see how the region will take greater advantage of all these opportunities when the airport finally returns in its new and improved form.

“Indeed, an economic impact study found that it could represent up to £1.56bn in net benefits, over the course of three decades. Not to mention, it will also create thousands of jobs right here in South Yorkshire. As Chambers, we naturally welcome anything that prospers our region, but the potential benefits that could be unlocked here cannot be understated.”

ED MILIBAND (Doncaster North Labour MP)

“Today marks yet another huge step forward in reopening our airport as Mayor Ros Jones has announced that a bidder to reopen and run the city’s airport has been identified with the aim of having passenger flights taking off from Spring 2026. This is fantastic news for our City.

“I’d like to thank Mayor Ros and Doncaster Council for all their hard work lobbying Government, meeting with airlines, investors and businesses and promoting the incredible opportunities of our airport and wider South Yorkshire Airport City concept.

“Our airport has incredible potential, bringing jobs and opportunity to Doncaster and wider South Yorkshire economy.

“We will continue to do all we can to ensure we see passenger flights commence in 2026.”

LEE PITCHER (Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP)

“Today marks another huge step forward for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme as Mayor Ros has announced that a bidder to re-open and run our airport has been identifed with the aim to have passenger flights taking off again by Spring 2026.

"Re-opening the airport has been the number one priority for me as your MP. I’m delighted we are at this stage after so much hard work.

"Since becoming your MP just four months ago, I have pledged to work collaboratively with everyone to get planes off the ground.

"I’ve worked tirelessly behind the scenes with the other Doncaster MPs to support Mayor Ros and the council, lobbying Government and meeting with airlines, investors and businesses and promoting the opportunities the airport will bring to our city and wider region.

"This is a change that comes from working together as team with a positive vision.”

NICK FLETCHER (Former Don Valley Conservative MP)

“This is fantastic news, and we owe a huge debt of gratitude to the dedicated officers who have put in so much effort to bring this about.

"I also want to thank everyone who took the initiative to inform the Mayor about the significance of Doncaster Sheffield Airport to the residents of Doncaster and its neighboring areas. I can't wait to fly from DSA again, and I hope everyone will rally around it when it finally reopens.

“However, I must emphasise that this entire situation could have been avoided. More on this later.”