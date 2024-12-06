Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Fresh update in New Year says mayor as first plane lands

The Mayor of Doncaster has said she will give a fresh update on plans to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport in the New Year after the first plane since its closure landed.

Innovative aviation and aerospace company 2Excel had permission from City of Doncaster Council to bring back one of its aircraft to the site as part of a winter maintenance programme.

The 1977 Piper Panther PA31 Navajo twin-engined utility aircraft that is used as a search and rescue spotter plane touched down at DSA this morning, watched by Mayor Ros Jones and the region’s MPs.

Mayor Ros said: “We know how important the airport is to local people and businesses so it is great to see an already established aviation business in our city being able to use the site again.

“2Excel is a great supporter of the airport and a strong advocate for the aviation industry in Doncaster and them returning their aircraft to the site as part of their winter planning is really a positive step.

"Their presence sends a signal to others about the importance of the site as a strategic base.

“I have made reopening our beloved airport my number one priority.

"We are still working steadfastly to reopen the airport by Spring 2026 and there will be further news forthcoming in early 2025. Progress is going well and further updates will be given in the New Year.”

The aircraft will be housed at Doncaster Sheffield Airport over the winter.

Earlier this year, the Mayor announced that a 125-year-lease deal with owners Peel had been agreed and a preferred operator has been identifed but not yet announced.

2Excel, which has occupied a hangar on the airport site for over a decade, has continued its technical delivery operations on site since the airport closed two years ago but had to relocate its aircraft fleet to other airports and airfields around the country.

Today saw the return of the first of its aircraft in a managed process known as an unlicensed flight - one which is not carrying passengers or cargo.

The team at 2Excel will once again be able to use the hangar to house aircraft over the winter period which will return to Doncaster from bases around the country. It is envisaged that several flights will take place in the coming months.

Andy Offer, Director and Co-founder at 2Excel said: “It’s a testament to all at 2Excel that we absorbed the pain caused by the unexpected closure of Doncaster to aviation in November 2022.

"It’s a place we’ve been proud to call our home for more than a decade. But it’s important to recognise that we never left! Throughout the past two years, some 150 people have continued to work in Hangar 3, day in, day out.

“City of Doncaster Council have never lost sight of the goal to reopen the airport and we’ve remained in constant contact.

"We look forward to continuing to work with both the Council and the new operator to return Doncaster airport to its rightful place as a major employer in the South Yorkshire region.

"The airport can regain its status as a hub for creating economic prosperity and employment for well-paid and highly skilled people – including our employees who create nationally strategic technologies and delver critical services to the British public and Government.”