Doncaster Sheffield Airport campaigner launches podcast to keep spotlight on re-opening

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 11:08 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 13:36 BST
A city businessman leading the public fight to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport has launched a podcast to keep the campaign in the spotlight.

Mark Chadwick, who runs the Save DSA campaign on social media, has teamed up with Doncaster Radio for the ‘It’s Not Terminal’ podcast which aims to interview some of the key figures in the fight to re-open the airport which was closed by owners Peel in November 2022.

City of Doncaster Council has agreed a 125-year lease deal with Peel over the airport, with an operator expected to be announced in the coming months as the fight to return aircraft to the skies above Doncaster goes on.

The airport was shutdown after Peel announced it was no longer profitable.

Businessman Mark Chadwick has launched a podcast to discuss the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Mr Chadwick, who runs the city’s Stadium Garage, has already spoken to Doncaster Chamber CEO Dan Fell, with other episodes set to follow.

The podcast has its own website and episodes can be listened to here: https://itsnotterminal.buzzsprout.com/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2LEp5KIUD5_nJIqlHa83V55xWgSBXsss02q8TDfbKiZom8NvyjvyHhomE_aem_rMlJMK0B0oMhKowzdgqxuA

