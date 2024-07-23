Doncaster Sheffield Airport campaigner launches podcast to keep spotlight on re-opening
Mark Chadwick, who runs the Save DSA campaign on social media, has teamed up with Doncaster Radio for the ‘It’s Not Terminal’ podcast which aims to interview some of the key figures in the fight to re-open the airport which was closed by owners Peel in November 2022.
City of Doncaster Council has agreed a 125-year lease deal with Peel over the airport, with an operator expected to be announced in the coming months as the fight to return aircraft to the skies above Doncaster goes on.
The airport was shutdown after Peel announced it was no longer profitable.
Mr Chadwick, who runs the city’s Stadium Garage, has already spoken to Doncaster Chamber CEO Dan Fell, with other episodes set to follow.
The podcast has its own website and episodes can be listened to here: https://itsnotterminal.buzzsprout.com/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2LEp5KIUD5_nJIqlHa83V55xWgSBXsss02q8TDfbKiZom8NvyjvyHhomE_aem_rMlJMK0B0oMhKowzdgqxuA
