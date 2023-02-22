Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Campaigner demands MPs and mayors work together to re-open base

Business owner Mark Chadwick, who leads the Save Doncaster Sheffield Airport campaign, says he has become fed up of local politicians playing the blame game and has desperately called for collaboration between warring parties.

Since the airport’s closure was announced, Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has repeatedly clashed with Doncaster Labour mayor Ros Jones and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard.

But angry Mr Chadwick, who runs Doncaster’s Stadium Garage, has called on politicians to put differences to one side and unite to help get the airport re-opened as talks between owners Peel and a consortium from the United Arab Emirates continue.

The fight to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport goes on.

In an open letter sent to mayors Jones and Coppard as well as Mr Fletcher and fellow Doncaster MPs Dame Rose Winterton and Ed Miliband as well as Doncaster Council chief executive Damien Allen and Doncaster Chamber boss Dan Fell he said: “I think we are missing something here with the Save DSA campaign – there is no collaboration.

“We have no structure, we don’t collaborate to share news or ideas.”

He added: “At present, we are all doing our own different things that we see fit to promote or campaign to re-open DSA. But there is no joint effort.

“I’d like to suggest we have a meeting when needed to discuss news or events surrounding DSA, so that we have a plan to enable a joint campaign to get the word out to help get OUR airport reopened.

“Whatever happens to save DSA, if it takes three months or three years, we need a united front to help and support the campaign.

“People are getting frustrated with no news. I understand there’s no news, but for me to keep telling people the same thing over and over, they are getting bored.

“I’d like to suggest at least one of the parties involved does some form of update for social media once a month and we stagger these so there’s something happening every week to keep people engaged.

“As a group we have 21,000 participants on Facebook and nearly 1,000 followers on Twitter and the hashtag #saveDSA is actively used and is part of the group’s logo.

“The group is still growing so we are still increasing in numbers – all these people have a voice – the joint membership has a louder voice,

“I have a great following on Facebook with some credibility, and this could be used more effectively by all involved, to promote what’s happening to save DSA.”

Added Mr Chadwick: “I’d like to suggest we do a blog where we chat about the recent events or any news that’s happened that week and have one a month,

“Now I’m volunteering to do this – you are all paid in some way, shape or form for what your doing. If I’m prepared to be as involved as I am, then I think you all should as well.