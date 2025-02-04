Doncaster Sheffield Airport: All we know about new operators

Mayor Ros Jones has unveiled the firms which will have the task of returning planes to skies at Doncaster Sheffield Airport – here’s all we know about the new operators.

Munich Airport International will provide operational and management services to FlyDoncaster, the airport’s operator – a wholly owned City of Doncaster Council (CDC) company - along with FP Airports Ltd, aviation sector specialists in the UK, to progress the airport’s reopening.

The firm is described as “one of Europe’s most successful airport operators” and which has operations and projects around the world.

Munich International Airport. (Photo: Getty).

Here’s what City of Doncaster Council has announced about the companies.

Munich Airport International

Munich Airport International (MAI) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flughafen München GmbH.

Together with its international clients, MAI pioneers the future-proof development of airports worldwide.

MAI’s excellence is built on over 30 years of successful shaping of the aviation industry.

Over this period, the company has evolved from the premier provider of ORAT (Operational Readiness and Airport Transition) services to an internationally acclaimed airport operator and trusted advisor.

MAI excels in Airport/Terminal Concessions, Airport/Terminal Management Services and Consulting Services.

The company provides cutting-edge strategic and operational consulting and best-practice solutions for the entire airport lifecycle.

This includes strategy and transformation, airport master planning and design, operational readiness and airport transfer (ORAT), commercial operations and passenger experience, efficient and sustainable operations, training and advanced airports.

MAI has a proven track record of more than 155 successfully delivered projects in over 55 countries. With approximately 50 successfully completed ORAT projects, MAI is the market leader in this field.

Since early 2019, MAI has taken on the responsibility for the operation, maintenance, and concession management of Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport (USA).

Additionally, MAI serves as the operations partner for SOF Connect at Sofia Airport (Bulgaria), PIA at Palmerola International Airport (Honduras), and ADIMEX at the cargo terminal of El Salvador International Airport (El Salvador). MAI's DNA is deeply rooted in German precision and diligence, enriched by the international business experience of the entire team. With three subsidiaries and affiliated companies, MAI employs over 200 highly skilled experts globally. They share a genuine passion for the aviation industry, their entrepreneurial spirit and their commitment to excellence.

For further information, please visit www.munich-airport.com/international

FP Airports Limited FP Airports Limited specialises in strategies for retaining viable aviation infrastructure.

They bring together the people, ideas, expertise and capital to ensure that airports with a future, have a future.

Where required, FP Airports Limited partner with local authorities to deliver those outcomes; operationally, economically and environmentally for the long term.

They create sustainable strategies to position airports as integral growth drivers within local and regional economies.

Their approach matches innovation, and resourcefulness with multi-sector expertise, a long-term perspective and quality of delivery.

FP Airports Limited will support the leadership, relicensing and reinstatement of the airport’s suspended airspace and play a key role in the wider aviation opportunities connected to the airport.

For further information, please visit www.fpairports.com

Munich Airport

Munich Airport is an international airport serving Munich and Upper Bavaria.

To the German Aeronautical Information Publication, it is known as Muenchen Airport.

It is the second-busiest airport in Germany in terms of passenger traffic after Frankfurt Airport, and the tenth-busiest airport in Europe, handling 47.9 million passengers in 2019.

It is the world's 15th-busiest airport in terms of international passenger traffic,and was the 38th-busiest airport worldwide in 2018.

It serves as hub for Lufthansa including its subsidiaries Lufthansa CityLine, Lufthansa City Airlines, Air Dolomiti and Eurowings as well as a base for Condor and TUI fly Deutschland.

The airport is located 28.5 km (17.7 mi) northeast of Munich, near the town of Freising. It is named after former Bavarian minister-president Franz Josef Strauss. It has two passenger terminals with an additional midfield terminal, two runways as well as extensive cargo and maintenance facilities and is fully equipped to handle wide-body aircraft including the Airbus A380.

Sadly, Munich Airport is synonymous with the Munich air disaster of 6 February 1958, when British European Airways Flight 609 crashed on its third attempt to take off at Munich-Riem Airport in Munich,

The aircraft was carrying the Manchester United football team, nicknamed the "Busby Babes", along with supporters and journalists.

There were 44 people on board, 20 of whom died at the scene. The injured, some unconscious, were taken to Munich's Rechts der Isar Hospital, where three more died, resulting in 23 fatalities, with 21 survivors.