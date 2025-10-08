Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Air traffic controller jobs are advertised

Jobs for air traffic controllers at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been advertised as the base prepares to re-open.

City of Doncaster Council has shared details of the vacancies – with a salary of £55,000 to £65,000 for the roles – with an expected start date of 2026.

The advert reads: “Doncaster Sheffield Airport is preparing to relaunch, in preparation for this we are seeking to appoint Air Traffic Controllers to be part of new and exciting team who will be pivotal in helping the airport to open and grow.

“You will be involved in helping to shape Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s development into a UK and international airport. The team will work with cutting-edge systems in a newly upgraded control tower and radar environment.

“It is an opportunity to be part of developing a new team who are passionate about delivering safe, efficient and timely air travel to passengers from across the UK at the UK’s newest airport. This opportunity offers the chance to advance your career at a modern and forward-looking air traffic control unit.

“Work as part of the team responsible for providing safe and efficient aerodrome and approach radar services which control all air traffic in and out of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"Liaising with people, teams and service providers across the aviation field to provide a comprehensive air traffic control service for the airport. The role can expect to deal with a diverse mixture of air traffic as the airport builds on its aviation offer.

“Communicating essential information effectively to aircrafts and variety of internal and external stakeholders to ensure the safe and efficient movement of vehicles at the airport and in the controlled airspace. Working to ensure all activities are CAA compliant. Reporting any identified issues to the relevant party to minimise disruptions to airport operations.”

It says key responsibilities of the job include:

Providing safe and efficient air traffic control services for arriving, departing, and transiting aircraft, coordinating with pilots, ground staff, and other ATC units to ensure seamless operations, monitoring radar and communication systems to maintain situational awareness and responding swiftly to changing conditions and emergencies with calm professionalism.

The advert adds: “We are looking for individuals who want to be part of this exciting new team with proven experience in tower or radar control preferably in a regional airport setting although this is not essential.

"You will hold a valid ATCO licence with appropriate ratings as detailed in the person specification.

“You will have a passion for aviation and a desire to be part of a developing Air Traffic Control team. Strong communication skills are essential with ability to make decisions and multitask in a challenging and rewarding environment.

“In return for your hard work and dedication, we can offer you the chance to be part of a great team dedicated to ensuring that Doncaster Sheffield Airport thrives. You will also have access to a variety of attractive employee benefits including competitive leave entitlement and a generous pension scheme.”

Full details can be found HERE where applications can also be made

Closing date is November 2 with interviews commencing 24 November.

For further details or to arrange informal chat please email: [email protected].