Doncaster sex letters author takes to streets dressed as giant bird

The author of a mysterious string of letters telling tales of a murderous priest in a steamy affair and a judge having gay sex on a golf course sent to dozens of homes and businesses has taken to the streets of Doncaster city centre – dressed as a giant bird.

Residents of a number of streets in Hexthorpe received mysterious erotic letters through the post – and police were called in.

The writer – revealed only as The Author – had suggested they would unmask themselves at an event in Doncaster city centre – but instead the writer paraded the streets as a giant condor – after suffering “stage fright.”

The giant bird — supposedly an Andean condor due to its prominent part in the book's storyline — “flew” along several city centre streets to spread the word about the book, The Doncaster Letters.

The mysterious author behind the risque letters walked through the streets of Doncaster dressed as a giant bird.

The Author wrote: “Those out braving the winds at the time might have seen and photographed the bizarre spectacle which, common to the entire project, is likely to have created more bafflement than book sales, despite Condor's earnest efforts.

Explaining the adventure, the author said: "As I neared Doncaster, the prospect of parading through the city centre dressed as a flag-bearing giant bird suddenly terrified me.

"But it was too late to turn back. Matters weren't helped when I first stepped outside in my costume, only for half of it to blow away in the stormy winds - drivers in the markets car park may have seen me running after various flags and items. I decided to leave the flags behind and ploughed on.

"I did a couple of rounds of the city centre and spoke to a few people about the book, despite having limited vision through the mask.

"I could hear a lot of laughter and posed for a few photos, too.

"Apologies if my mask scared a few people - I'd ordered an Andean condor mask from Chile but it didn't arrive in time so I had to source a vulture one from eBay, which looked a bit sinister.

"I also managed to speak to a few people about the book around the station the following day, so I'm not too despondent, even if sales aren't rocketing. And I got to see a fair bit of Doncaster, which looked very nice in the sunshine.

"Perhaps there will be more marketing stunts to come as it seems a shame not to use the costume again.

"So, keep an eye out for A.N Condor in a town near you. And in the meantime, remember that I do think The Doncaster Letters is worth a read, especially for Yorkshire folk, Parisians and Chileans, given the stories setting and the characters involved."

People living in Abbott Street were among those receiving a number of racy notes, detailing a fictitious affair between a priest and a lusty parishoner – which take a dark twist when the clergyman commits murder to cover up the liaisons.

Another letter covering a judge having sex on a golf course was also sent to the city’s golf clubs, with councillors also receiving copies of the notes.

Earlier this month, the writer shared: "I loved sending the letters out, but it was getting expensive for a self-funded author, and I wanted more people from Doncaster and beyond to have the chance to read them.”

"So, I've created an eBook that allows anyone to read the whole story via Amazon for £3.99.

"Readers are promised comedy, tragedy, endless intrigue and plenty of joy. Who knows, if the eBook does well, then maybe there'll be a paperback version one day, too.

"Hopefully, everyone will love reading The Doncaster Letters, be they from South Yorkshire or South America. But locals may particularly enjoy the references to the River Don, Doncaster Rovers and a few typical Yorkshire characters.”

The anonymous writer of the notes spent more than £200 sending the letters to Abbott Street and neighbouring Spansyke Street.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed it had received reports over concerns about the letters but had not identified that a crime had been committed.

The postmarks indicate the correspondence was sent in London, 170 miles away.